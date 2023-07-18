Jean Marie Bigelow of Murray, Utah passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on July 6, 2023. It is believed Jean had a heart attack.
Jean was born February 16,1959 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the youngest child of Richard C Bigelow and Emma Ann Neeley, having both one older sister Margaret and an older brother Rick.
Jean's parents were educators. Jean's dad was a teacher and principal of several schools. Jean's mom was also a teacher as well as a school psychologist. This shaped her upbringing as education was considered important in their household. Her youth was spent helping with a backyard garden, in music and dance lessons, and on weekends at the family cabin in Island Park, close to West Yellowstone. She had birthday parties, lovely Christmases and everything good parents provide. She loved horses, read Black Beauty a thousand times, and dreamed of owning a horse, but unfortunately that was not meant to be. She admired her Aunt Marie, who she was named after, and wanted to be a nurse just like her; and that WAS meant to be.
In 1966, her dad became the first principal at the newly built Skyline High School across town. A few years later, her family moved to the Skyline district before she entered high school, and she was always proud to be a Grizzly. Jean got straight A's (in part because what else could you do as the principal's daughter?) and graduated with honors from Skyline High School in 1977. It was in her junior high and high school years where she came to love singing in choirs and developed her love of music that continued throughout her life.
Jean was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings. No words can express how important the gospel was to Jean. She was baptized, was active in singles wards and then regular wards, and served in many callings, putting her whole self into those callings. She was a Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward YW camp director, Primary chorister and also held many stake callings. Jean had an amazing, sharp, intelligent mind and read thousands of books, but the scriptures were her favorites. Jean had a powerful and sincere testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Although she enjoyed her travels to Spain, Alaska and Hawaii, her favorite hobby was following all BYU sports, but especially football and basketball. As a true rabid fan, she spent years in the season ticket section watching her beloved Cougars. She could hold her own with any sports fan about any of the players, scores and so on. As her nieces and nephews became old enough to dance, swim, play sports, and otherwise perform, she was always there showing support and being a positive influence. She celebrated all of her extended families' birthdays and always gave great presents. Jean was a stable and powerful support to her nieces and nephews. Her beloved name bestowed on her by them was "Aunt Fluffy."
Jean had many good friends who kept her busy going on trips to Cedar City for the Shakespeare Festival, going out to eat and going to plays and movies. Those friends were a treasured part of her life, and their watchful care over Jean is deeply appreciated.
Jean received her Bachelor of Science at BYU and became a Registered Nurse. She later obtained a Masters degree in Nursing Administration. She worked as an ICU nurse at Mountain View, Pioneer Valley, Salt Lake Community and IHC hospitals. Since Jean was single, she would work nights and many holidays so that others could be home with their families. For many years, she worked at Intermountain in administration as head of the Risk Management division, earning recognition nationally for her work in that field. She later went on to work for Stewart Health Care and then was with Holy Cross Health Care at the time of her passing. Her years of experience in health care made her so helpful to friends and family members navigating their own health issues-giving advice and knowledge of the healthcare system, the required care, and explanations about various physical ailments and pharmaceuticals.
Jean's parents were an important part of her life, and her connection to them brought her lifelong happiness and companionship. Her participation with, support of, and care for her parents was angelic.
Jean is already and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her sister Margaret "Meg" Johnson (Mike) and her brother Rick Bigelow (Tracy), and by four nieces and three nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her father, Richard C Bigelow (2009), and mother, Emma Ann Neeley Bigelow (2021). Her reunion with them was surely monumental.
Funeral services will be held for Jean on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Eastridge Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 5235 South Wesley Road (approximately 1100 East), Murray, Utah. There will be a visitation with the family at the church building from 10:00-11:15 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:30 a.m. Jean will be interred at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery at 4900 South Memorial Lane, Holladay, Utah 84117 immediately following the funeral services. Streaming will be found at:https://zoom.us/j/96524323645?pwd=ZmhCdld0ZGZCcnUvR3E0T21xbk9tUT09 Passcode: 974499 Memories may be shared at https://memorialutah.com/obituaries/jean-marie-bigelow/ Jean 2/16/1959 - 7/7/2023Marie Bigelow
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.