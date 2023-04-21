Our loving Joy DeAnn Bird, "Mama Bird", 70, of Eastern Idaho, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023, with her best friend Jacque Littleford & youngest daughter by her side.
Joy was born August 29, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to JD and Mary Sanders. She was the third of four children.
Joy grew up in a little town called Blackfoot, as well as Wapello and Pocatello, Idaho. Joy Graduated from Blackfoot High School.
Growing up she loved spending time outdoors and adventuring with her Husband Randy, Family and Friends. Joy rode Motorcycles (we won't mention the Harley that she rode up the tree lol), ATV's and loved fishing with her parents. She was an avid bowler, and she was inducted into the Idaho Hall of Fame. Joy was also the President of the Eagles Women's Auxiliary. For entertainment she was a pool shark undercover.
In 1975 Joy opened her daycare called Home Away from Home. She ran it for over 48 years. She watched three generations of children. She loved the children she watched like her own.
Grandma Joy raised her four grandchildren with no questions asked. She never complained and loved the memories that were made. She would not have changed that time for anything.
Joy loved to knit, crochet, quilt and made many kinds of crafts with her family & friends. Joy put everyone before herself and loved showing her love through making homemade gifts. Mama Joy was always helping with many charities, donating time and crafts.
Joy left many friends and family that all loved her so much! She cherished all who came into her life equally. Joy has one friend that she has loved for over 40 years that she will always be watching over (Jacque Littleford). Joy was a wonderful person and will be missed by so many people.
Joy is survived by her loving husband Randy Lee Bird, and three beautiful children: Lisa Marie (Brian) Lenz, Travis Ray Stevens and Brandi Jo Bird. Also, her handsome brothers Jay (Machelle) Sanders and John Sanders, and sweet baby sister Janet (George) Giannini, brother-in-law John Bird and beautiful sister-in-law Cindy Holderby. Also leaving 12 beautiful grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents JD and Mary Sanders. Joy will finally reunite with her parents in heaven breathing strong! She lived life to the fullest and now is in a better place.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 13, 2023 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Eagles Lodge, 635 Hemmert Ave in Idaho Falls. Joy 8/29/1952 - 4/18/2023DeAnn Bird
