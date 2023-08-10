Lilyann Birrer

Lilyann "Lily" Celest Birrer, 2, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 4, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lily was born on December 16, 2020, in Idaho Falls, and brought immense joy to everyone around her during her short but vibrant life.

Lily was a ray of sunshine wherever she went. Her energetic and good-natured personality lit up any space she entered. With her infectious smile and playful spirit, she never failed to put a smile on everyone's face. Lily had a knack for making people laugh and was always ready with a funny face or a cute gesture. She knew she was hilarious and adorable and never missed an opportunity to show it.


