Lilyann "Lily" Celest Birrer, 2, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 4, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lily was born on December 16, 2020, in Idaho Falls, and brought immense joy to everyone around her during her short but vibrant life.
Lily was a ray of sunshine wherever she went. Her energetic and good-natured personality lit up any space she entered. With her infectious smile and playful spirit, she never failed to put a smile on everyone's face. Lily had a knack for making people laugh and was always ready with a funny face or a cute gesture. She knew she was hilarious and adorable and never missed an opportunity to show it.
A true cowgirl at heart, Lily had a passion for all things western. She loved wearing hats and boots, and her favorite place to be was on the back of a horse. From riding through the mountains to hanging out with cattle, Lily fearlessly embraced every equestrian adventure. She could ride bareback, ride double, or ride solo, and she never let anything hold her back. At just two and a half years old, Lily had already become a road warrior, having dipped her toes in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
Lily was fiercely loved by her family and all those who had the privilege of knowing her. She is survived by her devoted father, Dustan Birrer; her loving mother, Celest Birrer; her adoring sister, Shea Birrer; her cherished brother, Isaac Nashagh; and her doting grandparents: Pete and Cheryl Birrer, Wayne and Marlene Southwick, and Steve and Mickie Demitropoulos.
In honor of Lilyann Birrer, contributions can be made to the Lilyann Birrer Memorial Fund, which will support causes close to Lily's heart. Donations may be mailed to 2223 West 17th South, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, by Venmo @celest-birrer, or at the service (please make sure to mark on the envelope for the memorial fund).
Lily's infectious laughter and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May her memory continue to bring joy and inspiration to our lives.
Funeral services to celebrate Lily's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Ammon Stake Center located at 2055 South Ammon Rd., Ammon. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street., Idaho Falls, and also one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Lilyann 12/16/2020 - 8/4/2023Celest Birrer
