Blackburn Melvin Allen Blackburn A CELEBRATION OF LIFE to remember and honor our dad, MELVIN ALLEN BLACKBURN. His family would like to invite you to a celebration of Mel's life. The family will be meeting with loved ones on July 16th in Blackfoot, Idaho at Tommy Vaughn's Restaurant, 850 Jensen Grove Drive. The celebration will be held in the private room with refreshments available. Please join us in celebrating our dad, beginning at 4pm and ending at 6pm. Melvin was born March 24, 1933, at Blackfoot Idaho, the son of Lyle and Florence (Christensen) Blackburn. Melvin grew up in the Riverside area. Melvin met and married Aloha Dixson in 1953. From that union three sons were born, Dyrk, Kirk and Robert. They later divorced. On August 13, 1965, Melvin married his forever sweetheart, (Katherine) Irene Gay at Elko, Nevada. They started their life together living in Pocatello, Idaho. In June, 1968, their daughter Pamela was born. In 1974 they purchased a small farm near Blackfoot and raised their family. In 1983 they purchased a second home in Spencer, Idaho where he enjoyed time with friends and family year-round. During his career he worked as a welder, ending his career after 27 years with the FMC Corporation in Pocatello, Idaho. One of the family's greatest memories is surprising Mel with a limo ride home on his last day at work. Once retired, Mel enjoyed spending winters in Quartzsite, Arizona with Irene and their home in Spencer during the summer month's along with property in Humphrey, Idaho - making lifelong friends along the way. Most of all, Mel will be remembered for his giving spirit. You could not visit him without going home with something, like a loaf of bread, a fishing lure, cookies or a piece of pie and of course a great story about the good old days. He always welcomed a visit and never met a stranger.