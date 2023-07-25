Sandra Dawn Blackburn left suddenly and way too soon on July 21, 2023.
She was born September 17, 1943, in Watertown, New York. She was the loving daughter to Elda and William Keele, and the sweetest sister to Linda Stears, Colleen McCreery, Dennis Garner, Teresa Hornbake, Anita Bailey, and Aleta Jensen.
Sandra had many nieces and nephews, thinking so highly of each of them. Her two nephews, Tom and Corey, were the light of her life, and they held a very special place in her heart.
Sandra was the best daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all of us. One of the highlights of Sandra's life was spending Christmas in Pittsburgh with Teresa and her family. She was the glue that held our family together, always watching over and taking care of our parents until their passing. We are all so thankful to have this beautiful angel in our lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, two brother-in-laws, and nephew. She leaves behind her family, Linda Stears, Dennis Garner, Teresa Hornbake, Anita Bailey, Aleta (Dave) Jensen, and her special little Yorkie "Paisley", who she loved so much.
One day at a time sweet sister. Fly high with the angels as we all know you received your much deserved golden wings.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, 4600 South Yellowstone Highway. The family will visit with friends Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.