Sandra Blackburn

Sandra Dawn Blackburn left suddenly and way too soon on July 21, 2023.

She was born September 17, 1943, in Watertown, New York. She was the loving daughter to Elda and William Keele, and the sweetest sister to Linda Stears, Colleen McCreery, Dennis Garner, Teresa Hornbake, Anita Bailey, and Aleta Jensen.


