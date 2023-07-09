Jerald Ferguson Blosch, age 86 of Rigby, passed away at his home Friday, July 7, 2023.
Jerry was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho April 2nd 1937, a son to Karl Valentine Blosch and Elsie Luella Ferguson Blosch. He attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 1955. Following graduation, he moved to San Diego to work in the ship yards and was eventually drafted into the United States Army where he worked in the Motor Pool and supply. He married Vonda Smith April 30, 1962 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He then farmed in the Ririe area and was the Owner Operator of Blosch Gravel. He served on the board of directors of the Harrison Canal.
He loved playing in the dirt, was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed steelhead fishing at Salmon and fly fishing on the South Fork.
Jerry is survived by his wife Vonda Blosch of Rigby, sisters: Janet Johnson of Rigby, Patricia Johnson of Ririe, and Connie (Ron) Larsen of Rigby and a brother David Blosch.
He helped raise numerous Nieces and was a father figure to his numerous nephews, Dallis Ricks, Kris Smith, Kevin Larsen, Jared Larsen, and Mark Larsen. He was a grandfather figure to: Kristen Kane, Melissa Ricks, Britney Merritt, Chance Smith and Tyson Smith. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ririe Stake Center (14061 North 130 East, Ririe, Idaho 83443). The family will visit with friends at the Ririe Stake Center Tuesday Evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery with military honors presented by the Jefferson Veterans Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Jerald 4/2/1937 - 7/7/2023Ferguson Blosch
