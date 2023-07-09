Jerald Blosch

Jerald Ferguson Blosch, age 86 of Rigby, passed away at his home Friday, July 7, 2023.

Jerry was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho April 2nd 1937, a son to Karl Valentine Blosch and Elsie Luella Ferguson Blosch. He attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 1955. Following graduation, he moved to San Diego to work in the ship yards and was eventually drafted into the United States Army where he worked in the Motor Pool and supply. He married Vonda Smith April 30, 1962 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He then farmed in the Ririe area and was the Owner Operator of Blosch Gravel. He served on the board of directors of the Harrison Canal.


