Larry James Boam was born May 30, 1932, to Nora and Wayne Boam of Grant, Idaho. Larry was the oldest of five siblings: Keith, Karen, Loueen, and Ted. He lived the majority of his 91 years on his family farm in Grant. He attended Grant Elementary School, then lived with his grandmother, Sara Hiatt, to attend junior and high school in Idaho Falls. Larry graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1950. Joining ROTC sent him to Moscow, Idaho, where he graduated from the University of Idaho with a BS in Agricultural Sciences.
On September 4, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Neva Crain. They had three children, Curtis, Mark, and Sandra.
Larry served as First Lieutenant in the US Air Force as a flight instructor which took them to Texas and California. His love of flying continued throughout his life. They made life-long friends during their service. He enjoyed Officers Club and could really "cut a rug." He left the Air Force in 1957 to return to the farm because of his father's failing health.
In 1968, he was named Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year for Bonneville County. He expanded his farm, improved the irrigation, had a feedlot and farm in Coltman while raising his family. He enjoyed snowmobiling with family and friends, long drives to check on cattle and crops and picnic along the way, and Sunday night popcorn and fudge while watching The Lawrence Welk Show.
Larry was the President of the Cattlemen's Association for Jefferson County. He served on the INEL advisory board representing the Cattlemen's Association. In 1997, he was named Cattleman of the Year. He was a member of the NFO, enjoying conventions and dinners with new friends and his wife, Neva. He supported 4-H, FFA livestock sales, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Young Eagles Program. He raised beef cattle, pigs, and an occasional bum lamb for his kids to bottle feed.
He continued to learn and improve his crops and became a salesman for Pioneer Seed Supply. He thoroughly enjoyed this job, meeting new people, making friends, learning about the seed business, and won the Top Sales Club award more than ten years in a row. He was so knowledgeable about the seed business that farmers from all over the Snake River Valley sought him out to be their seed supply rep. Larry was the face of the business, winning people over with his jokes and toothy grin, while Neva was the organization. They enjoyed the time working on the business together and loved driving the state to deliver the seed.
Larry was a very hard worker. He taught his children and grandchildren the value of hard work through word and deed. He was very resourceful and was always making something out of seemingly nothing, and enjoyed the challenge of it.
Besides Neva, the love of his life was flying. He was happiest flying with Neva in the RANS airplane he built. This gave him new interests with weekend campouts, poker runs, breakfast fly-ins, and brought new buddies and new scenery. He served on the Rigby Airport Board of Directors and took pride in helping to improve the airport.
He was amazed at the changes and advancements that he witnessed in his 91 years but kept up with the times and utilized the latest technology, even texting his grandchildren and sending Marco Polo videos. His later years allowed him to spend precious time with his 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandkids, which included lots of jokes and hard-earned belly-laughs.
He was married to his sweetheart, Neva, for 64 years. They enjoyed teasing each other almost mercilessly, weekend dinners at Sizzler with family and friends, and dancing to Glen Miller. Larry always wanted to do the best, be the best, and wanted the best for his family and friends. His friendships lasted a lifetime. He never forgot a name or a face and made an impact on all who met him. He will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard. Services will be broadcast live on Larry's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Young Eagles Program at www.eaa.org.
