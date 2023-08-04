John Lute Boer peacefully passed away at his residence in Arp, TX, on July 26th, 2023, at the age of 72. John was born in Salt Lake City at Holy Cross Hospital on December 19th, 1950, to Cornelis & Catherine Boer. He was the fifth born of six children. John grew up in Salt Lake City and was drafted into the United States Army July 30th, 1971. John served our country for three years, including 11 months overseas as an Aircraft Mechanic and Helicopter Door-gunner. He was awarded The Air Medal for his service in Vietnam on June 19th, 1972. John was honorably discharged from the United States Army March 11th, 1974. John spent his life working construction jobs and following his passion of training horses. Everybody who knew John knew his love of riding, training, and raising horses. John spent the majority of his life training and raising cow-cutting horses. John had a deep love for horses, he had many horses throughout his life, most notably “Stubby” (Remins Magic). John was well respected in the Cow Cutting community. John is preceded in death by his parents Cornelis & Catherine Boer, and his five siblings: Mary, Bill, Steve, Claudia, and Ben. John is survived by his four beautiful children: Leslie, Kassie, Krystal, and Jett. John also leaves behind twelve loving grandchildren and a great-grandchild. John will be remembered for being a hardworker, expert coffee drinker, and a hell of a cowboy. John will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held where John rode range at a later date. John Boer
