Michael Bott

Michael Byron Bott, 66, of Clementsville, ID passed away July 27, 2023 (same date as his older brother Terry in 2014) after a battle with cancer.

He was born September 14, 1956 in Rexburg, ID to DeMar and Beverly Bott. Mike graduated from Madison High School in 1975. Mike married Lesa Neville on May 30, 1975 and later was sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple May 30, 1995 after Mike became a member of the LDS church in 1993. They lived and raised their family on the farm in Clementsville, ID. They had 3 children Brooke, Tyler and Jordan.


