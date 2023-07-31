Michael Byron Bott, 66, of Clementsville, ID passed away July 27, 2023 (same date as his older brother Terry in 2014) after a battle with cancer.
He was born September 14, 1956 in Rexburg, ID to DeMar and Beverly Bott. Mike graduated from Madison High School in 1975. Mike married Lesa Neville on May 30, 1975 and later was sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple May 30, 1995 after Mike became a member of the LDS church in 1993. They lived and raised their family on the farm in Clementsville, ID. They had 3 children Brooke, Tyler and Jordan.
Mike grew up on the farm in Clementsville with his brothers Terry and Kemp, cousins Stephanie and Paula Bott and with close family friends Shayne, Bette, Pete and Cathy Linderman. Mike lived on the farm spring through fall and spent the winters living in Rexburg as a child. Mike was always up for an adventure or just a good old practical joke. Mike loved riding horses with his brothers, cousins and Cathy on the farm. As he got older his ride got a little more horsepower, he had a love for working on engines and restoring muscle cars he was known for raising hell and racing cars. If Mike wasn't out in field or in the shop working on equipment you could find him in the garage painting or tinkering on a car. Mike loved farming and always said he never wanted to do anything else. He was a true handyman and able to fix just about anything. Mike and Lesa enjoyed many motorcycle trips from Canada to Mexico and everywhere in between with his son and great friends. He loved the outdoors and heading to the mountains in the side-by-side to find the next new trail. Mikes greatest joy was his 3 kids and his 13 grandkids. There was nothing he wouldn't do for them.
Mike is survived by his wife Lesa of Clementsville, his children Brooke (Jared) Mace of Clementsville, Tyler (Kylee) Bott of Rigby, Jordan (Keagan) Gardner of Monteview. His brother Kemp (Kim) Bott of Providence, UT. His brother from another mother Juan M Ortiz of Clementsville, and his 13 grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Terry, his still born sister Debra and daughter in law Kira.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00a.m. on Thursday August 3 at the Tetonia LDS chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening August 2 at Flamm's funeral home in Rexburg from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and Thursday from 9:30am to 10:45am at the chapel prior to services. Burial will be at the Cache Clawson Cemetery. Michael 9/14/1956 - 7/27/2023Bott
