Martha Ann Bowman, 88, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, in Pocatello surrounded by her family.

She was born February 11, 1935, in Sterling, Kansas, the daughter of Jack Lambert and Robbie May Elder. She grew up in Missouri where she attended school and cleaned the school to pay for her private education at the 7th Day Adventist School that she attended. Though she grew up in Missouri she traveled with her parents as they followed the fruit harvest throughout the western states. After her father suffered an accident she ended up staying and living in Shelley, Idaho.


