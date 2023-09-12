Betty Jean Loosli Boyd Tobin, passed away peacefully at her home in Idaho Falls on September 5th, 2023 she was 94 years old.
Betty was born Sunday, October 14, 1928 at the family farm in Rexburg, Idaho to John Joseph and Ada Pearl (Leonard) Loosli. She was the fourth child and the only girl. Her three brothers were Leo Daniel Loosli, John Franklin (Frank) Loosli, and Delbert (Del) Loosli.
She attended schools in Rexburg and left after her junior year in high school because of illness. Her parents worked in Yellowstone Park running the employee chow hall at Lake. She worked for them bussing tables and helping in the kitchen. While working there she met a handsome young man, Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Boyd, who was working as a boiler operator at the Lake Hotel. He was the son of two employees that were acquaintances of her parents. They dated and on July 22nd, 1947 they were married at the Chapel in Mammoth Hot Springs. Later that night they had another ceremony in Gardiner, Montana to make sure the marriage was legal because a law had just been passed that made marriage in a National Park legal and they wanted to be sure the marriage would be too.
They lived in Rexburg for a short time and then moved to Idaho Falls after the birth of their first child Kelley. A few years later they had two sons that lived for very short times and passed away. Four years later Michael was born, then Patrick, and finally their only daughter Kathleen. Kenny worked as dairyman and route salesman for Challenge Dairy in Idaho Falls where they raised their children.
Later on Betty took a job at the Bon Marche in Idaho Falls. She worked there until Kenny retired and they took jobs at Island Park Village. Betty was over housekeeping and Kenny worked in maintenance.
A year later they were hired as security for Bill's Island where they worked for several years before returning to Idaho Falls and starting their own delivery business. They delivered prescription medications all eastern Idaho for several pharmacies. When Kenny passed away in 1995, Betty continued the deliveries for a few more years.
Betty later Married Harold Finlay Tobin. They were married for ten years before Harold passed away in 2010.
Later Betty moved into a house with her daughter Kathleen and lived there until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ada Pearl Loosli, sons Kenneth Wayne Jr. and Baby Boyd, her husbands, Kenneth Wayne Boyd and Harold Finlay Tobin. She is survived by her children, Earl Kelley Boyd (Angela), Michael John Boyd (Thu Ha), William Patrick Boyd, and Paula Kathleen Boyd. Her 15 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren.
Many thanks to Corey Boyd and his staff at Brio Home Health for taking such good care of Betty for so long.
Betty's visitation is on Thursday, September 14, 2023, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home
Betty's Service is on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home Betty 10/14/1928 - 9/5/2023Jean Boyd Tobin
