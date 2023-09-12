Betty Boyd Tobin

Betty Jean Loosli Boyd Tobin, passed away peacefully at her home in Idaho Falls on September 5th, 2023 she was 94 years old.

Betty was born Sunday, October 14, 1928 at the family farm in Rexburg, Idaho to John Joseph and Ada Pearl (Leonard) Loosli. She was the fourth child and the only girl. Her three brothers were Leo Daniel Loosli, John Franklin (Frank) Loosli, and Delbert (Del) Loosli.


