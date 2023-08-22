Katherine Ann Bradley (Ann), 76, peacefully passed away August 19, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Ann was born April 7, 1947, to Kenneth and Mary Elizabeth McIlhenny in Torrington, Wyoming. The family later moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she graduated from high school. She was the oldest of three children and had a lifelong special bond with her sister, Faye.
Ann married the love of her life, Mike Bradley, on February 5, 1969, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Into this marriage she brought her daughter Kelly and son Troy (whom Mike later adopted) and soon after they welcomed their son Jon. After Mike was discharged from the Air Force, they made their home in Shelley, Idaho.
Ann worked for many years in the medical field as an LPN. She had a great love for reading and learning, which later led to her working at the Rigby Library. After retirement, Mike and Ann enjoyed travelling and camping with their good friends Lynn and Gayla Arave. She also supported her community through volunteer service at Mountain View Hospital. She had a deep appreciation for opera and classical music. Ann had a tender heart for all animals. Through the years she had several dogs by her side. Ann's kind spirit and sweet sense of humor will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Ann is survived by her sister Barbara "Faye" (Jim) Sharkey of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sons Troy (Marie) Bradley and Jon (Nancy) Bradley both of Shelley, Idaho; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother (Kenneth McIlhenny), and daughter (Kelly Meli)
Ann was under the amazing care of The Gables of Shelley and Hands of Hope Hospice. The family cannot express enough their gratitude for the amazing kindness and loving care she received. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society or your local animal shelter.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.