Ann Bradley

Katherine Ann Bradley (Ann), 76, peacefully passed away August 19, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Ann was born April 7, 1947, to Kenneth and Mary Elizabeth McIlhenny in Torrington, Wyoming. The family later moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she graduated from high school. She was the oldest of three children and had a lifelong special bond with her sister, Faye.


