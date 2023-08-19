Darrell Stanley Brangham "Stan" was born on August 25, 1935 in Chesterfield, Idaho in a cabin on his Grandfather's farm, to Darrell "Dutch" and Hazel (Davis) Brangham. He passed away on August 15, 2023 at the age of 87.
Stan was raised in Fort Hall, Idaho. He had two brothers Blaine Brangham and James Davis, and two sisters Millie Talbot and Judy Nelson. He attended grade school in Fort Hall and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1953 and the University of Utah in 1962.
Stan started his 25 years of military service with the Marines in 1953. He trained at the Field Music School in San Diego as a Bugler. After his MOS school, he participated in parades and games in California and Idaho. Other military services included Army and Navy Reserves. He ended his service as a member of the Honor Guard. He helped design the Veterans Memorial at Ross Park. He was in charge of ordering and placing the Veterans bricks there.
He composed numerous poems throughout his life, with the favorites being the annual Christmas poems.
He married Connie Higgins Brangham in 1953 and as of August 28, 2023 they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Together they had four children, Linda Lusk (Jay), Marla Barney (Dave), Karl Brangham (deceased) and Lisa Hancock (Tim). He had 15 grandkids and 23 great grandkids, whom he loved dearly. He loved life, his fellow Native Americans, gardening, reading, and serving others. He held many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including the Boy Scouts.
As a young man, Stan delivered newspapers in Fort Hall on his bike. As an adult, he worked at the Botanical Gardens, Beneficial Life Company, General Electric, and the Union Pacific Railroad in Salt Lake City, Utah. After moving to Idaho, he worked for Garrett Freightlines, JR Simplot Company, and the US Forest Service.
Stan was preceded in death by his son, parents, siblings, aunts, and uncles.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Idaho State Veterans Home, Pocatello. Also, the nurses and staff at Enhabit and members of the Fort Hall Ward.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Idaho State Veterans Home, at 1957 Alvin Ricken Dr. Pocatello, Idaho 83201 or the Marine Corps League at 300 N. Johnson Ave. Pocatello, Idaho 83204.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2 pm at the LDS church on Old US Hwy 91 N. (333 S. Treaty Hwy US 91) Pocatello, ID 83202, with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
