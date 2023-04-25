Afton Millar Brewster, 101, of Blackfoot, Idaho peacefully passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at her home.
Afton was born February 20, 1922 in Shelley, Idaho to Rodrick Mallar and Mary Kelley.
Growing up in Shelley, Afton attended school in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1941. After graduating High school, Afton went on to living in several different places, including Denver Colorado, Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Goshen, and eventually Blackfoot, Idaho.
Afton met and married her Husband, Earl Brewster, in 1945. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 29, 1948.
Afton was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many different callings including four different missions. Afton happily served in Fort Hall Idaho, Jamaica, North Carolina and Salt Lake, Utah in Family History. Afton enjoyed Cub Scouts, she also enjoyed quilting, crochet, and gardening.
Afton is survived by her children, Linda Brewster, of Blackfoot, Idaho, Steve (Cheryl) Brewster of Oregon, Mary (Harold) Taylor of Blackfoot, Idaho, Larry (Vonda) Brewster of Montana, Kathy (Frank) Reigle of Mesa, Arizona, Nathan (Barbara) Brewster of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Matthew (Sheral) Brewster of Boise, Idaho, Robert (Michelle) Brewster of Arizona, Tim Brewster of Richmond, Virginia; as well as 27 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren.
Afton is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Brewster, as well as 5 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Blackfoot East Stake Center. Friends and Family will meet one hour prior to the services at the church, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Afton 2/20/1922 - 4/10/2023MIllar Brewster
