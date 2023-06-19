Lois Powell Briggs was called home at 1 am on June 15, 2023. She is now in the loving arms of the Savior, her husband Lyle, her parents, sisters and many other family members and friends.
Lois was born March 24, 1936 in Rexburg, Idaho to Clarence (Sandy) and Grace Powell. She was the third daughter and third child in a family of three girls and two boys. She was raised in Rexburg just a few houses away from the red brick church on the south side of town. She attended Rexburg schools and graduated from Madison High School in 1954. She also attended Ricks College for one year. As children, we had many wonderful times at grandma and grandpa's house playing with cousins, while mom was visiting with her parents, siblings, aunts and uncles. They loved to get together.
Mom always loved to sing, and became a very polished vocalist. In her high school she was cast in the leading lady role in their light opera performances each year. She was a high soprano and could sing in the coloratura range with ease and yet she could still sing in the tenor range. She sang in many choirs and groups and even solos during her life. There was always something being sung in our family. Mom used songs to keep us entertained as we traveled and even to keep us kids from arguing and fighting at home. Most of us still sing today because of her.
Lois worked as a medical receptionist in Rexburg for many years. She loved the work but mostly loved the people. She was always kind and compassionate with them.
Lois met Gail Loynd while at Ricks College. They were married on June 1, 1955. Together they had 6 children. They were later divorced.
In November of 1998, mom was moving to Washington to help Ron and Kerry with a business. While we were loading the moving van, mom connected with an old friend from high school. She spent her day on the phone with him. On May 6 of 1999 she married Lyle Briggs, her sweet heart through the rest of her life. When Lyle passed away in October 2011, it broke her heart.
Her other happy times were with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to teach us, how to sing and harmonize, often while doing the dishes together. She taught us how to cook and bake and even machine embroidery. Lois loved to teach anyone about the things she loved doing. She had such a great capacity to love us all. She could be our confidant, encourage us to reach for our dreams, help mend our hearts, and many other things too numerous to mention.
She was a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She happily served in many different callings and even served a two and a half year mission with Lyle in Kirtland Ohio. She brought joy and love to all she served and met.
Mom loves the Savior, Jesus Christ. Many of the conversations we would have with her in the last few years would be about Jesus and how much He loves us. Even as her mind struggled to function, she never lost how much she loves Him and how grateful she is for His tender mercies in her life and our lives.
She is survived by five of her children, Kerry (Rosana) Loynd, Ronald Loynd, Steven Loynd, Cheryl (Wayne) Scoggins and David Loynd, siblings Vaune (Julia) Powell and James (Brenda) Powell.
Lois was preceded in death by her son, Blair Loynd, her husband Lyle Briggs, her parents and both of her sisters Mary LaDonna Powell and Doris Cook.
Lois has 28 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 22 at Flamm Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Graveside service will be on Friday, June 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Sutton Cemetery Lois 3/24/1936 - 6/15/2023Briggs
