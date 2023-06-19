Lois Briggs

Lois Powell Briggs was called home at 1 am on June 15, 2023. She is now in the loving arms of the Savior, her husband Lyle, her parents, sisters and many other family members and friends.

Lois was born March 24, 1936 in Rexburg, Idaho to Clarence (Sandy) and Grace Powell. She was the third daughter and third child in a family of three girls and two boys. She was raised in Rexburg just a few houses away from the red brick church on the south side of town. She attended Rexburg schools and graduated from Madison High School in 1954. She also attended Ricks College for one year. As children, we had many wonderful times at grandma and grandpa's house playing with cousins, while mom was visiting with her parents, siblings, aunts and uncles. They loved to get together.


