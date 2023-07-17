Mark Andrew Broka, 57, of Ammon, passed away July 13, 2023 at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and his loving family.
Mark was born April 21, 1966, in Bitburg, Germany, to David Leroy Broka and Christa Barbara Dusemund Broka. Growing up as a military brat, he lived in Germany, England, Michigan, and New Mexico. His family settled in Gila Bend, Arizona, where he graduated from high school in 1984. He attended the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice in 1988.
Mark served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant from 1990-1994. He was a Communications Computer Systems Controller which managed all communications systems across the base and around the world. He served in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia. He was also stationed at Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey and Hill AFB in Utah. He received numerous awards including the Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two bronze service stars, and the Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon.
His technical experience gleaned from the Air Force helped shape his career with Qwest, Sycamore Networks, T-Mobile, and Nokia, just to name a few. While living in Phoenix, Arizona, he met the love of his life, Tara, while she was on a business trip from Seattle, Washington, in 2002. They spent countless late nights talking on the phone for hours and traveling between Seattle and Phoenix. Mark moved to Seattle in 2003 and they were married in 2004 in Las Vegas. In 2007, they moved to Idaho Falls to raise their children in a family-friendly community. Mark received a job offer from the Idaho National Laboratory and they made Ammon, Idaho, their home.
Mark enjoyed everything this area had to offer; he was an avid bow and rifle hunter, camper, skier, hiker, boater, and fly fisherman. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his two sons. He enjoyed coaching his son's basketball teams and helping with his Little League baseball team.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Tara Broka of Ammon, ID; sons, Jake Broka and Luke Broka, both of Ammon, ID; father, David Broka of Idaho Falls; brother, Tom (Heather) Broka of Vail, AZ; and his twin brother, Steve (Christa) Broka of Las Vegas, NV.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Christa Broka.
Private family services will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho.
The family wishes to thank Devri, Mark's nurse from Hands of Hope, who came every day for 21 days while he was on home hospice. The family would also like to thank the staff at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Teton Cancer Institute, and The University of Utah/Huntsman Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Mark's name to Idaho2Fly (www.idaho2fly.org), a non-profit organization that supports men with cancer through expense-paid fishing retreats, classes, buddy programs, and outings. Mark was scheduled for a fly-fishing retreat which he was unable to attend.
