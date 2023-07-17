Mark Broka

Mark Andrew Broka, 57, of Ammon, passed away July 13, 2023 at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and his loving family.

Mark was born April 21, 1966, in Bitburg, Germany, to David Leroy Broka and Christa Barbara Dusemund Broka. Growing up as a military brat, he lived in Germany, England, Michigan, and New Mexico. His family settled in Gila Bend, Arizona, where he graduated from high school in 1984. He attended the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice in 1988.


