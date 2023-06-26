Wendy K Browning, 80, of Idaho Falls, ID, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center due to complications from an injury.
Wendy was born August 8,1942, to Steve and Louise Hodge in Bend, Oregon. Wendy grew up in various locations throughout Oregon and moved with her family in her early teen years to Boise, Idaho. Presented with limited educational opportunities, she completed her equivalency diploma on her own and continued to educate herself throughout her life. She became extremely knowledgeable about a wide range of subjects.
Wendy met her husband of 65 years, Merle Browning, on Valentine's Day, 1958, and was married May 24 of that same year. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake temple on May 24,1972. Wendy often worked alongside Merle in the family business, Browning's Honey Co., and eventually was named secretary treasurer when the business was later incorporated. She served faithfully in this capacity from 1982-2022. Together, Merle and Wendy raised a family of 3 sons and 3 daughters. Wendy was exceptionally proud of her children and worked tirelessly to teach and train them to achieve their full potential. She was a very loving, nurturing, and caring mother who was also delightfully youthful and fun. Life with her was always a sparkling adventure. She was full of surprises and created endless happy memories with her family and large circle of friends.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and possessed a deep and abiding testimony of her faith. She served in many capacities in the church throughout her life, including counselor in the Relief Society presidency, teachers in Sunday School and Primary, and others. She was also a proud chartered member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was very patriotic and enjoyed supporting the things she believed in.
She loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, shooting, motorcycles and 4 wheelers, and gardening. She was especially proud of her beautiful yard and flower gardens. Other hobbies and interests included cooking, canning, listening to music, dancing, dining out and spending time with her family. She will be remembered fondly for her vivacious, happy personality, optimism, generosity, and her incredible courage and strength with which she faced the many difficult health complications she endured throughout her lifetime.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Merle, children, Tom (Viodelda) Browning, James (Christine) Browning, Andrea Browning, Zac (Cyndy) Browning, Teo (Ben) Mitchum, 23 grandchildren, 27 greatgrandchildren, a brother, James (Mary) Hodge of Dallesport, WA, and a sister, Joann (Mike) Wirtz of Boise, ID.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and her beloved daughter, Gina Strobel.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. The family will receive friends and associates from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. A luncheon for family and close friends will be served at 1:00 p.m. following the service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Coltman Chapel, 12448 N 5th E, Idaho Falls.
The family wishes to thank Wendy's many friends and loved ones for their kind expressions of sympathy and support and invites donations in Wendy's memory to the Bee and Butterfly Habitat Fund.org/gifts that grow.
For your comfort, please bring a chair and umbrella to the graveside service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.