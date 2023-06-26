Wendy K Browning, 80, of Idaho Falls, ID, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center due to complications from an injury.

Wendy was born August 8,1942, to Steve and Louise Hodge in Bend, Oregon. Wendy grew up in various locations throughout Oregon and moved with her family in her early teen years to Boise, Idaho. Presented with limited educational opportunities, she completed her equivalency diploma on her own and continued to educate herself throughout her life. She became extremely knowledgeable about a wide range of subjects.


