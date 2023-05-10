Carol Lee Brower Buckley was born November 27, 1934, in Pocatello, Idaho. She passed away on May 7, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls after an extended stay. Carol's parents were Wayne and Edith Brower. Jean and Ronnie were her older siblings. Brother Larry joined the family 2 years later.
Carol attended school in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. Upon graduation, she worked as a telephone operator with Mountain Bell and spent her career in various jobs with Mountain Bell and then AT&T. She was an exceptional horsewoman and very adept at training horses and could easily manage a pack string of several horses. She enjoyed many horse pack trips into Yellowstone Park with Aunt Wilma and Uncle Lewis Probart and cousins, DeVern, Judy, Susan, Bonnie, and Debra. Carol also rode side-saddle in many Pocatello parades, dressed in old western-style riding finery.
In addition to horses, Carol's hobbies included camping, hunting, reading, puzzles, cooking, and often cooking fancy dishes, but her special love was fishing. She most loved to fish at Mackay Reservoir but any stream or river would do. If Carol couldn't be found, she was usually at Mackay.
She married Sam Buckley in Elko, Nevada on New Year's Day, 1994. They worked together at crop dusting, in the auction business, and on the farm, they bought near Ucon. When there was work to be done, no matter how difficult, Carol quietly went about getting it done. They were married until Sam died in October 2011. She continued living on the farm until her health recently declined and required her to move to a care center.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Sam; parents: Wayne & Edith Brower; sister, Jean (Royce) Stauffer; brothers: Ronnie (Louise) Brower and Larry Brower; Aunt Wilma and Uncle Lewis Probart; and cousins: DeVern and Susan Probart. She is survived by "sister/cousins": Judy (Leroy) Probart Long, Bonnie Probart, and Debra (Rick) Probart Cheatum; sister-in-law, Linda Brower; nieces and nephews and many friends.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Carol 11/27/1934 - 5/7/2023Lee Buckley
