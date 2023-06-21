Bill Burgener passed away peacefully at his home in Sandy, Oregon on June 19, 2023 of natural causes.
Bill was born on a cold January morning on the family farm in Darby, Idaho to William John and Anita Larsen Burgener. He was the second child of seven children and enjoyed growing up in Teton Valley. He attended Teton High school and graduated in 1948. After graduation he, his brother Lyle and a number of friends joined the Idaho National Guard. He was set up on a blind date with LaRee Tueller and they were married on October 10, 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
In 1952, Bill received an offer to work for the Soil Conservation Service, which he did for the next three and a half decades. Along with his service in the SCS, he also worked for the Madison School District and he was a talented draftsman. He drew many house plans throughout the years. Bill served his country proudly, retiring honorably from the United States Army Reserves with the rank of Major. He held many positions in the Church serving multiple times as a ward clerk, teacher, counselor in a bishopric and as a high councilor. He loved the Savior and always had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and His gospel. He was well known wherever he lived and was quick to befriend everyone. He was a loving husband, amazing father, a loving grandfather to 29 grandchildren and 62 great grandchildren. Many who have served faithful missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all over the world. He will especially be remembered for serving his loving wife LaRee in the last few years of her life.
After the passing of his dear wife LaRee in 2005, Bill married the second love of his life Betty Beard Bernier on February 10, 2007. They made their home in Sandy, Oregon and had many wonderful years together. Betty was a devoted companion and cared for him everyday until his passing.
Remembered for his tender affection and love, Bill is survived by his wife Betty and his children, Valyn (Bryce) Hill, Alane (Rick) Morley, Kelly (Elizabeth) Burgener, Gerry (Dana) Burgener and stepson Chris Forsgren. He is proceeded in death by his wife LaRee, daughter Cindy, grandson Brandon Hill, stepson Shane Forsgren, parents and five siblings. Special thanks to all the nurses and medical assistants at the Avamere at Cascadia Village Senior Living Center for the loving and tender care they have given Bill and Betty.
A viewing for Bill will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4th Ward Chapel, 166 South 1st East, Rexburg, Idaho. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery with full military honors. Melvin 1/19/1930 - 6/19/2023Burgener
