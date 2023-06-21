Melvin Burgener

Bill Burgener passed away peacefully at his home in Sandy, Oregon on June 19, 2023 of natural causes.

Bill was born on a cold January morning on the family farm in Darby, Idaho to William John and Anita Larsen Burgener. He was the second child of seven children and enjoyed growing up in Teton Valley. He attended Teton High school and graduated in 1948. After graduation he, his brother Lyle and a number of friends joined the Idaho National Guard. He was set up on a blind date with LaRee Tueller and they were married on October 10, 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple.


