Clyde Jay Burnside, 77, peacefully passed away on September 6, 2023 at his home.
He was born on July 5, 1946 in Driggs, Idaho to Doyle Jay and Florence Smith Burnside.
On April 25, 1964, Clyde married the love of his life, Janice Lynn Jones, in Eureka Nevada. He joined the 116th National Guard shortly after marrying Janice, and honorably served his country.
Clyde was self employed and worked as a carpenter.
Clyde enjoyed wood working, horses, roping, golf, and RZR riding. He is preceded by his sweetheart, Janice; son Brandon Joe Burnside; parents Doyle and Florence Burnside; niece Jeannie Marie Burnside; and great-granddaughters Maelee Joe Alexander and Elisabeth Mae Rinehart.
Clyde was a great man who enjoyed being with his family. He enjoyed being with his family, whether it was in Arizona, or at his cabin, his house, or in the middle of nowhere. He loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed being in his shop day and night, he would sit and play and make stuff all day long. He loved sitting in the shop and listen to his radio, and play fetch with his dog.
He is survived by his daughters Brandy (Duane) Rinehart of St. Anthony; Autumn (Kim) Bassett of St. Anthony; sons Bryan Burnside of Rigby, Brett "Chief" (Kyle) Burnside of Federal Heights CO, Dustin Burnside of Ririe; sisters Darlean (Kent) McNiel of Rigby, Bellva (Buzz Gary) Smith of Rigby, DeAnna (Brion) Egan of Dubois and DiAnna (Larry) Ritter of Ririe; brothers Clayton "Moe" (Lorane) Burnside and Cleve (Jeannie) Burnside; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Clyde were held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clark LDS Chapel (198 N 4300 E Rigby ID 83442). Viewings were held Sunday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Monday morning from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Interment followed the funeral at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Clyde 7/5/1946 - 9/6/2023Jay Burnside
