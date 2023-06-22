Loyd Dee Burnside, 68, born May 26, 1955 to Vernile and Donna (Douglass) Burnside, in Driggs, ID. He passed away June 10, 2023 at Broadway Hills in Idaho Falls, ID.
He joined the U S Army out of high school where he made a lot of friends and met his future wife Marie (Mott) Burnside. They were married March 19, 1976 and later divorced. They started a family in 1979 with the birth of their first son Joshua, followed by Jason a year later and Dee Jay completed their family. After serving in the Army Loyd came back to Idaho and went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad working with his father and younger brother Kelly. Loyd had health challenges through the years. We want to give a special THANK YOU to the staff, residents, and administration at Broadway Hills. Loyd truly had a big heart and appreciated everything people did for him.
Loyd is survived by his three sons, Joshua Burnside, Jason Burnside, and Dee Jay Burnside and grandchildren Farrah Kae, Cody, Cherish, Kameron, Kaydee, and Bowden. Brother and Sisters: Peggy (John) Phillipp,Iona, ID, Laurie Burnside (Sister in Law) Rigby, ID, Tamara (Dennis Waters) Idaho Falls, ID, Cindy (Vance) Hill Rigby, ID, Toni O'Brien Pocatello, ID, Jeremy (Bri) Burnside Iona, ID.
Loyd was preceded in death by his father- Vernile Burnside, Mother- Donna Burnside, Brother- Kelly Burnside, Brother-In-Law- David Obrien, Nephew -Timothy Phillipp, and Neice -April Lubbers.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday June 16th in Iona, ID. Loyd Burnside
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.