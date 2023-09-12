Arlen J Butikofer passed into the next life on September 8, 2023, from complications associated with leukemia. He was born to John Jacob and Ethel Bills Butikofer on October 31, 1934, on their family farm in Coltman, Idaho.
Arlen attended elementary school in Coltman and graduated from the old Ammon High School in 1953, receiving the award for best dressed high school senior. During high school and years after, he worked on the family farm. He fell in love with farming and decided that was the life for him, and he learned all he could about it.
In 1956, Arlen decided to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to labor in the Canadian Mission from February 1956 to February 1958. Upon returning from his mission, he was drafted into the US Army and sent to the Fort Ord military base in California. He worked as a chaplain assistant, a cook, and in the post office. He enjoyed both of these adventures during his life, but the best was yet to come. In 1962, he went into the reserves, came home to help on the family farm, and met Janis Eva Burtenshaw.
Arlen and Janis dated for a year and were married on August 30, 1963, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They moved to Arco, Idaho where they owned and operated a Sinclair gas station and store. In 1968, they moved to Coltman, Idaho, and operated an oil distributing company for a few years. Arlen also drove truck for Challenger Supply and worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints until his retirement. He also worked on the farm during these years and for years after retirement.
Arlen loved to hunt, camp, fish (any kind) and snowmobile. He had many great stories of his outdoor adventures. He also had a love for unusual animals and owned many peacocks, a buffalo, and even an emu. He was always willing to help with church youth activities and
campouts. He was an avid blood donor and believed greatly in helping those in the community.
Arlen is survived by his wife Janis; his children: Matt (Sharla), Amy Crump (Doug), Tim (Billie Jo), Tari Bryan, and Jan Taylor (Brian). He will be missed by his 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and his sisters: Maxine Schmid and LaVeta Holycross. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Larry, his sister Lois, and his grandson Luke.
Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by scrolling to the bottom of Arlen's obituary page at www.coltrinmortuary.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Coltman Ward Building, 12448 N. 5th E., Idaho Falls, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10-10:45 a.m. The interment will be at the Grant Cemetery where military rites will be performed. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Arlen 10/31/1934 - 9/8/2023J Butikofer
