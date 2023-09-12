Arlen Butikofer

Arlen J Butikofer passed into the next life on September 8, 2023, from complications associated with leukemia. He was born to John Jacob and Ethel Bills Butikofer on October 31, 1934, on their family farm in Coltman, Idaho.

Arlen attended elementary school in Coltman and graduated from the old Ammon High School in 1953, receiving the award for best dressed high school senior. During high school and years after, he worked on the family farm. He fell in love with farming and decided that was the life for him, and he learned all he could about it.


