Reed L. Butikofer was born on August 7, 1930 in Coltman, Idaho to Rudolph A. and B. Lucile Butikofer and passed away on April 29, 2023 in Menan, Idaho at his home.
Reed was born into a large farming family with one older sister, six older brothers, one younger sister, and one younger brother. He had many happy memories of his family and farming life, which he reminisced about often.
He joined the army on August 25, 1950 and served in the Korean War from February 28, 1951 to January 8, 1952 where he was awarded The Bronze Star Medal. Reed was discharged on April 28, 1952 and returned home to Coltman to run heavy equipment and work on the family farm.
Reed met Helen Hammond in Idaho Falls through a mutual friend and they fell in love. They married November 7, 1955 and were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple May 3, 1957. With assistance from his dad, he began farming on the East River Road where they built their first home. Over the years, Reed and Helen added two daughters and three sons, and lived, as some would put it, a nomadic life, as they moved from opportunity to opportunity. Reed loved the challenge of revitalizing and developing new agricultural tools and coming up with ways to improve his crop or livestock production year over year. Through the years he moved from farming to ranching and along the way made many life-long friends, with whom he stayed in touch until his passing.
Reed was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many capacities. He loved family history and indexed tens of thousands of names.
He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren having picnics, camping, playing cards, and telling stories of growing up and his experiences. There was nothing he disliked more than sitting still and doing nothing, and Reed had projects going in his wood shop until his final days.
He is survived by his sister; Maureen May of Beaverton, Oregon; sister-in-law Phyllis Butikofer of Coltman, ID.; daughters: Sharyl (Henry) St. Laurent, Tamara (Ronald) Kiehn; sons: Brett (Suzanne) Butikofer, Brigadier General (Ret) Mitchel (Leslie) Butikofer and Todd (Sarah) Butikofer. Grandchildren: Jessica (Anna) Breen, Rachel (Joseph) Christensen, Cortney (Bill) Lear, Alex (Sarah) Kiehn, Shad (Nicole) Butikofer, Ciara (Seth) Simons, Erin (Jordan) Nelson, Abby (Bryan) Lehnig , Jamie Butikofer, Sadie Good, Austin Good, Kennedy (Benjamin) Larsen, Hadley Good and Griffin Good; Great Grandchildren: Wynn, Jade and Brooke Lear, Lila and Reed Kiehn, Natalie, Garrett and Everett Butikofer, and Mayzee, Kinzlee and Joel Simons.
Preceded in death by parents Rudolph and Lucile Butikofer; Wife: Helen Hammond Butikofer; sister: Gladys (Darren) Treffry; brothers: Maurice (Rachel, Anita), Merrill (Donna), Preston (Thelma), Eldred (Florine), Howard (Gayle), Alan (Lorna), John and Great Grandchild, Hazel Lear. Reed was also greeted by Helen's family, whom he loved dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held for Reed on Saturday, May 20th at 11:00 a.m. at the Menan Red Brick Church (3547 East Menan Lorenzo Hwy Menan, Idaho 83434). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Reed 8/7/1930 - 4/29/2023Link Butikofer
