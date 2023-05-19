Connie Louella Buzzard (age 66), of Idaho Falls, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday May 10th 2023.
Connie was born on October 25, 1956 to Gorden J. and Louella Rose (Pittsenbarger) Switzer in Omaha Nebraska. The family moved often and after graduating from Midvale Utah’s Hillcrest High School in 1975, Connie went on to study teaching at Idaho State University. While there, she met Michael James Buzzard Who literally swept her off her feet and swung her around on the dance floor. It wasn’t long after that when they eloped and were married in Elko Nevada December 18, 1976 much to the chagrin of his mother.
Connie worked as a waitress at a café in Murray Utah while Mike was a welder. Soon they were blessed with 5 lovely children. They moved to Idaho Falls in 1994.
Connie had many talents and skills and used them as she dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife and mother. She excelled at math, became the head of the PTA, taught as a substitute, and sewed, quilted, crocheted, loved to sing and to grow roses. Connie supported her family through the many passions and difficulties of their lives even when it was difficult for her including the many family campouts and especially by becoming an expert in home health care as she cared for Danny. Whatever it was the family or her friends needed, she made it her mission to improve their lives.
Connie was predeceased by her parents, her brother Rodney Switzer, her daughter, Katherine Louella Buzzard, and many step-fathers. She is survived by her loving husband Mike, son Michael James (Michelle) Buzzard, daughter Jennifer Elizebeth (Michael) Green, sons Daniel Albert Buzzard and Matthew Lee (Margie) Buzzard, 10 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters (plus one on the way), Sisters, Collette, Patricia, Theresa and Cara and brothers, Ray and Don.
There will be a memorial service at 3700 East Lincoln Road, Idaho Falls ID 83401 on Saturday May 27, 2023, 11:00 a.m.
