Connie Louella Buzzard

Connie Louella Buzzard (age 66), of Idaho Falls, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday May 10th 2023.

Connie was born on October 25, 1956 to Gorden J. and Louella Rose (Pittsenbarger) Switzer in Omaha Nebraska. The family moved often and after graduating from Midvale Utah’s Hillcrest High School in 1975, Connie went on to study teaching at Idaho State University. While there, she met Michael James Buzzard Who literally swept her off her feet and swung her around on the dance floor. It wasn’t long after that when they eloped and were married in Elko Nevada December 18, 1976 much to the chagrin of his mother.


