Betty Jane Carson passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

Betty was born to Dennis Niels Christensen and Edith Victoria (Vic) Jolley on July 10th, 1937 at the LDS Riverview Hospital in Idaho Falls. After Vic and Dennis divorced, Vic married Harry Matthew Messenger and added five more children to their family, raising Betty alongside her siblings Vickie Marie (deceased), Billie (Ben, both deceased), Gary (Jeralyn), Barbra (Blaine), and Dale Lee.


