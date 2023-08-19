James "Jim" Baxter Carson Sr. passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 17, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, 8 days short of his 81st birthday.
He was born on August 25, 1942, in French Camp, California. He was the 4th of 5 children born to John and Flo Carson. He grew up in Tracy, California, where he excelled at baseball. He was a gifted singer and participated in choir both at school and church. During his senior year at Tracy High School, he was the Bulldog mascot.
After graduation, he joined the California National Guard, serving at Fort Ord. He met Mirlie Jayne Lincomfelt and knew after their first kiss that she was "the one". They were married in the First Covenant Church in Tracy, California, on November 17, 1962. Jim worked for the Bank of America in many branches throughout the bay area. He left the Bank of America to open up 2 automated laundromats in Tracy, which he operated for several years.
In August of 1964, Jim and Jayne welcomed their only child, James Baxter Carson Jr. He was the joy of their life. As a family of three they traveled the country, fished in their favorite spots, and attended Oakland Raider and A's games. The family's favorite trip was fishing in Yellowstone National Park. In 1977, to be closer to Yellowstone, they moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jim resumed his career in banking with First Security Bank, working as a branch manager until 1983. He then helped Jayne, open her own daycare, taking care of the accounting, maintenance, and lawn. After selling the daycare, he owned The Shed Man building sheds throughout eastern Idaho. He and Jayne were also the managers of a Hickory Farms store. After trying retirement for awhile, they decided to buy a fireplace bellows business. For over 10 years, they hand-crafted beautiful bellows for Hearth and Plow.
Jim and Jayne owned a Carver boat that they used on Yellowstone Lake during the summers. He often joked that they were dock lizards, just enjoying the company of their fellow boaters. His grandchildren remember many weekends spent in Yellowstone NP with Grandpa Jim and Grandma Jayne fishing and looking for bears.
Living just outside of Oakland, he loved the Raiders and had season tickets even while living in Idaho. His great-granddaughter is proudly carrying on a 4 generation tradition of being a Raiders fan.
In 2006, Jim was diagnosed with Lymphoma. He endured numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, as well as 2 stem-cell transplants and several graft-host rejections. Through all of his trials, Jayne was his tireless caregiver.
His greatest happiness was his family. He loved watching Jim Jr. play high school football. He enjoyed watching his 4 grandchildren participate in soccer, football, and school plays, but most of all, relished in the fact that all 4 graduated from college.
He was rough and gruff, much like an unpolished stone and could be a bit stubborn, but he was his own man, never backing down from what he believed. He loved to fish, cheering for his beloved Raiders, did we mention he loved to fish, boating on Yellowstone Lake, a tall glass of unsweetened ice tea, Cheetos, any cookie, again he loved to fish, Vanilla wafers, a good steak, and fishing!!
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Flo Carson; brothers, John Carson Jr, and Nathaniel Doyle Carson.
He is survived by his wife, Jayne; brother, Gene (Pat) Carson of Tracy, California; sister, Shirley (Mike) Locke of Lodi, California; son, Jim Jr. (Cindy) Carson of Idaho Falls; granddaughter, Jodi (Wade) Steinlage of Oskaloosa, Iowa; granddaughter, Janna (Tony) Eveland of St. Petersburg, Florida; grandson, Jade Carson of Idaho Falls; and granddaughter, Jerie (Chris) Despain of Point Baker, Alaska; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim will be cremated and his ashes spread in his favorite fishing spots. There will be a gathering on December 22, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at one of Jim's favorite restaurants, Franklin's Famous Cheesesteak in Idaho Falls. He wanted a simple gathering of family and friends with good food and memories.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
