James "Jim" Carson Sr.

James "Jim" Baxter Carson Sr. passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 17, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, 8 days short of his 81st birthday.

He was born on August 25, 1942, in French Camp, California. He was the 4th of 5 children born to John and Flo Carson. He grew up in Tracy, California, where he excelled at baseball. He was a gifted singer and participated in choir both at school and church. During his senior year at Tracy High School, he was the Bulldog mascot.


