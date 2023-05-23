Amy Delores Carter Mackley, 88, of Blackfoot, Idaho, returned to her Heavenly Father on May 21, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on August 22, 1934 in Pocatello, Idaho to George Henry Carter and Catherine Crawford. She lived in Pocatello with her parents until she married her eternal companion, Arthur Dean Mackley, on December 21, 1955 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had eight children, one of whom, Catherine, joined her father in heaven at age 15. Dean and Amy lived and raised their children in Riverside for the bulk of their lives together. Amy loved God with all her heart and was a devoted mother and grandmother who taught her family the gospel by word and example. She was full of faith and service and used her talents and energy to enrich the lives of others through serving in many callings and missions. She is survived by seven children, Arthur Reo (Renae Weight), Catherine, Carter Reed (Jennifer Anne Turley), Aaron Dean (Eliana), Arlene (William Barrett), Amydee (Stan Fawcett), Christine (David Dye), Camille (Justin Grover), 35 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Ward Chapel in Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
A full obituary can be read and condolences shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Amy 8/22/1934 - 5/21/2023Delores Carter Mackley
