Melba peacefully returned to her heavenly home on May 5th 2023.
Melba was born over 91 years ago on September 3rd 1931 in Sugar City, Idaho to Howard and Lily Pincock on the family farm. She loved running around on the farm with her five siblings, playing outside, swimming in the canal and riding her beloved pinto horse Pearle.
On November 9th, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) P. Carter in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Their first home was in Rexburg, Idaho where the first of six children were born. She was a wonderful homemaker who found joy in cooking, cleaning and sewing. Melba was known for her homemade Parker House rolls and homemade bread.
She was always supportive and present in the activities of her children and grandchildren.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous church callings and auxiliaries in the church. Melba and Bill served four LDS missions which included Martin's Cove, Carlsbad California, Mesa Arizona and Idaho Falls History Center.
After retiring Melba and Bill traveled extensively across the United States in their motor home. They spent many enjoyable winters in Arizona and Southern Utah. They also had the opportunity to travel to many exotic foreign destinations.
Melba is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Bill Carter of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Children, Mike (Debbie) Carter, Roger (Sandra) Carter, Annette (Rick) O'Steen and Gary Carter along with sister Janet Gardner and 14 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Howard and Lily Pincock, son David Carter, daughter Susan James, son-in-law Doug James, brother John and sisters Lona Mae, Lela and Mona.
Mom will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her legacy will live on through the memories she created with those she loved.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11th at Flamm Funeral Home 61 N 1st E, Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends prior to service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery.
We would like to thank Fairwinds Sandscreek Assisted living and Aspen Hospice for the loving care they provided. Melba 9/3/1931 - 5/5/2023Carter
