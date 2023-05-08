Melba Carter

Melba peacefully returned to her heavenly home on May 5th 2023.

Melba was born over 91 years ago on September 3rd 1931 in Sugar City, Idaho to Howard and Lily Pincock on the family farm. She loved running around on the farm with her five siblings, playing outside, swimming in the canal and riding her beloved pinto horse Pearle.


