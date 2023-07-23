Lois Nef Cherry, 97 of Idaho Falls, passed away at her home on July 19, 2023.
She was born to Albert and Daphne Nef, in Burton, Idaho, on February 22, 1926. She grew up on the family farm with four brothers. She attended Burton Elementary School and graduated from Madison High School in 1944, followed by attendance at Ricks College and later BYU.
In 1949, she married Ray Dee Cherry in the Idaho Falls temple. They lived in Rexburg for a short time after their marriage and then moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their first house was on East 13th street. In 1958, they purchased a lot in the Martin addition and Dad built their house where she lived in for the last 64 years.
Lois was dedicated to her faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ. She worked in the Sunday School and was stake librarian as well as other callings in her ward. She was an example of dedicated service and insisted things be done right.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Syd (Nolan, deceased) Cherry; daughters, Margo (Chuck) Duncan, Ronda Cherry, Lori (Rick) Casler, and Darece (Ben) Stutzman; sons, Bart (Tanny) Cherry, and Bret (Anthony Colantonio) Cherry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, grandson, great-granddaughter and two brothers.
We, as her family, would like to thank her neighbors and the ward members. She lived a full, busy, and long life. In recent years one of her comments was "who wants to live this long!" But she did, and we are grateful we had her as long as we did.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, 4600 South Yellowstone Hwy. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's research, Huntsman's cancer center, Primary Children's or St. Jude's, or a charity of your choice.
