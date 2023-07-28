Lou "Jean" Christensen, 92, passed away July 26, 2023, at Morning Star in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was born March 31, 1931, in Idaho Falls to parents William Lars and Rhoda Louise Welchman Hanson. She was raised on the family farm in Jameston and attended the old Jameston School through the 8th grade, often riding her horse to school.
She attended Shelley High School where she was active in the yearbook staff and the glee club. She graduated from Shelley High in 1949 and attended Ricks College for a year.
She married her high school sweetheart Keith L. Christensen on July 26, 1950, at her parent's home in Shelley. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 26, 2019. (Keith said it had to be this date because he didn't want to remember two different dates.)
Together they helped in running the family farm and sheep business.
In the fall of 1970, she went to work for the Shelley School District in the lunch program and worked there 23 years. She enjoyed the students and developed lifelong friendships with fellow work associates.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society, MIA, and the Primary organizations.
Upon retirement, she and Keith became snowbirds, traveling to Arizona and St. George. In the summertime they spent time at Star Valley Ranch in Wyoming. They made many friends from all over the country. She enjoyed card playing, sewing, crocheting, crafts of all kinds, golf and bowling. She was known to be an excellent cook, especially her dinner rolls. Supporting her family was her greatest achievement.
She is survived by her children Audrey (Doug) DeRoche and Gail (Brian) Park, both of Shelley; Curtis (Joanne) of Harrisville, UT; Kim Love of Orem, UT; and Kelly (Rachelle) of Afton, WY.; 22 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; her brothers, Gary (Karen) Hanson of Idaho Falls and Jay (Nancy) Hanson of Victor, ID.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two grandsons, Brady Love and Greg DeRoche.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday August 4, 2023 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak Street) in Shelley. The family will receive friends Thursday August 3rd from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. and Friday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 A.M at Nalder Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook page.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.