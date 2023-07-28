Jean Christensen

Lou "Jean" Christensen, 92, passed away July 26, 2023, at Morning Star in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

She was born March 31, 1931, in Idaho Falls to parents William Lars and Rhoda Louise Welchman Hanson. She was raised on the family farm in Jameston and attended the old Jameston School through the 8th grade, often riding her horse to school.


