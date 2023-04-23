Ray J Christensen, 92, of Shelley, passed away April 20, 2023, at MorningStar Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice.
Ray was born November 27, 1930, in the middle of a horrible blizzard in Jameston, Idaho. The doctor got stuck on his way to the birth, so Ray's dad had to hook up a team of horses to pull him out in order to deliver him. He was the third child of Edith and Vestal Christensen, joining brother Jack and sister Mary. Later there were three more children born, Helen, Phil and Danny.
Ray was a good student at Taylor School. He especially had a knack for English. After 8th grade he went to Shelley High School and graduated from there in 1948. And yes, it is true, they had to run a half mile to get to the school bus.
The Korean War broke out in 1950. Ray was drafted into the Army and assigned to a landing craft based in Panama. Later, he was sent to Fort Lewis in Washington.
When he got home from the service, he returned to work on the farm and ranch with his dad. Ray met Nina Barney at a community dance in Ririe, Idaho, and on June 3, 1955, they were married in Taylor, Idaho. They had five children, Cristie Ann (Doug), Kathy Sue (Doug), Nina Maria (Ron), Kenneth Ray, and Cindy (Tom). Ray and Nina built a successful farm and ranch business and had farms in Bancroft, Roberts, and Shelley, and Bone, Idaho. His ranching business grew where he had up to 200 head of cows. He was the president of the Caribou County Farm Bureau in 1971.
Ray loved the hills and had a house in Bone where he spent his summers gardening, fencing, and riding horses, and then four wheelers. Later, Ray and Nina purchased a home in Gold Canyon, Arizona where he loved to spend the winters in the sunshine.
Ray and Nina were married 67 years and then on Dec. 16, 2021, were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple.
Ray suffered the last few years of his life, but was cared for and comforted by the amazing staff at MorningStar Assisted Living and Enhabit Home Health. The family is very grateful for the loving and compassionate care of Ray.
Ray was proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Danny, and his granddaughter, Candi Christensen.
In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to Never Say Never Foundation in Kenyson Bird's name.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Shelley South Stake Center, 675 S Milton Ave., Shelley, ID. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge Ave., Idaho Falls, and Saturday from 11:00 until 11:45 a.m. in Shelley at the church. Burial will be held at the Taylor cemetery directly after the funeral service.
