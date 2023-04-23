Ray J Christensen, 92, of Shelley, passed away April 20, 2023, at MorningStar Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice.

Ray was born November 27, 1930, in the middle of a horrible blizzard in Jameston, Idaho. The doctor got stuck on his way to the birth, so Ray's dad had to hook up a team of horses to pull him out in order to deliver him. He was the third child of Edith and Vestal Christensen, joining brother Jack and sister Mary. Later there were three more children born, Helen, Phil and Danny.


