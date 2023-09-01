Linda Kay Clark Cummins Christopherson, formerly of Pocatello and Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in hospice care in Ogden, Utah, on July 5, 2023 of complications from Rheumatoid arthritis and liver failure.
Linda was born on February 20, 1948 in Spokane, Washington, as her father was stationed near there as part of his service to the United States Navy. She was the middle daughter of Charles Louis Clark, CDR, USN, Ret., and his wife, Duchesne Mendenhall Clark. Linda spent time attending many schools throughout the United States, graduating from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls, in 1966. Linda considered her crowning achievement to be a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing she earned from Georgia State University in Atlanta.
While Linda’s first marriage was not a happy one, she met her second husband, Oscar, in 1984, and they spent almost two decades together. Linda did not have children of her own, and she very much enjoyed interacting with the grandchildren her marriage to Oscar gave her. Upon Charles’ death in 1992, Linda and Oscar were given care of Linda’s older sister Karen, who had profound mental disabilities. Linda loved her sister Karen very much, and unfortunately, when Karen passed away it took a toll on Linda and on her marriage.
Although their marriage ended, Linda and Oscar remained good friends for the rest of Linda’s life, with Oscar being one of the only people to visit her once she was placed in assisted living. Oscar’s children also have many fond memories of her.
Linda was a voracious reader, had an infectious laugh, a good sense of humor, and she cared. She cared for her family, and she cared for those whom she encountered in her vocation. During her time as a Registered Nurse she worked in neo-natal, cardiac, med-surg, and dialysis units in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Ogden. She also worked in home-health and hospice care in Ogden. She missed working deeply when her health no longer permitted her to do so.
A graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at the Lago Cemetery, near Grace, Idaho, at 3:30 pm. Those who attend will be invited to share a memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family C/O: Rose Eidemiller, 14368 W Chubbuck Rd, Pocatello, Idaho, 83202-5360
