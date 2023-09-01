Linda Kay Clark Cummins Christopherson, formerly of Pocatello and Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in hospice care in Ogden, Utah, on July 5, 2023 of complications from Rheumatoid arthritis and liver failure.

Linda was born on February 20, 1948 in Spokane, Washington, as her father was stationed near there as part of his service to the United States Navy. She was the middle daughter of Charles Louis Clark, CDR, USN, Ret., and his wife, Duchesne Mendenhall Clark. Linda spent time attending many schools throughout the United States, graduating from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls, in 1966. Linda considered her crowning achievement to be a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing she earned from Georgia State University in Atlanta.


