Gregor Chvisuk

Gregor Chvisuk died June 10, 2023. He was born in New Haven Connecticut, son of the late Samuel and Theresa Chvisuk.

Greg received his BS degree in Accounting from the University of New Haven, his JD degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University.


