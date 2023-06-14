Gregor Chvisuk died June 10, 2023. He was born in New Haven Connecticut, son of the late Samuel and Theresa Chvisuk.
Greg received his BS degree in Accounting from the University of New Haven, his JD degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University.
After law school, he moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where he was a partner at Holden Kidwell Hahn & Crapo. He loved Idaho’s vastness and outdoorsy lifestyle. He learned to play golf and became a fierce competitor in his flight. He skied Grand Targee and Jackson Hole as often as he could. He and his law partners went on an annual deer hunt, returning with stories, but no deer.
After moving to Framingham, MA to be with family, he joined Framingham Country Club and honed his golf skills, getting his handicap down to 9. He was an avid road cyclist logging over 4,100 miles in 2022. He swam regularly at Atkinson Pool. One year in the annual June month-long distance challenge, Greg swam the distance of the Cape Cod Canal. He was a life member at Southborough Rod and Gun Club primarily shooting trap and skeet and earned many patches for hitting 25 straight.
He was known for his prodigious appetite and infuriated everyone by never gaining weight. Bullied in high school for being tall, slim, and smart, he was sensitive to making people he met feel welcome. He was known to his neighbors for being a really handy guy, proficient with lots of tools, maintaining a fantastic-looking front lawn and for his kind, friendly smiles and waves.
Surviving Greg is his beloved sister, Terry of Framingham, MA. Greg was not a cook, so he thanked her every day for feeding him.
In keeping with his wishes there will not be a funeral service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Framingham, MA.
