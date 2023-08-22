James "Jim" Clark

James "Jim" Clark, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, August 21, 2023.

Jim was born November 23, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa to Raymond and Jeanne Clark. They later moved to Sioux City, Iowa. Upon graduating high school he joined the Marine Corps and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After being honorably discharged from the military he worked as a machinist.


