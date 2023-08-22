James "Jim" Clark, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, August 21, 2023.
Jim was born November 23, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa to Raymond and Jeanne Clark. They later moved to Sioux City, Iowa. Upon graduating high school he joined the Marine Corps and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After being honorably discharged from the military he worked as a machinist.
He met the love of his life, Sue Goracke, and they married in 1972. Jim and Sue moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1979, where he was employed by the INEL. Together they had 3 children and 5 grandchildren. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2022.
Jim enjoyed competing at Mountain Man Rendezvous and teaching his sons how to shoot black powder rifles. He was always happy to provide Mountain Man demonstrations to the youth of the area. Jim was happiest camping in the mountains, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sue of Idaho Falls; his children, Jodi (Steven) Bright of Idaho Falls, Jeff (Lauren) Clark of Amissville, Virginia, Jon (Jolene) Clark of Idaho Falls; his grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Martin, Zachary Bright, Christopher Bright, Rachel Clark, and Mackenzie Clark.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E. 17th Street in Idaho Falls. Interment at Rose Hill Cemetery will follow the service. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in his name.
