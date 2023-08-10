Ronald Leo Clawson, 85, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
He was born on October 26, 1937 in Menan, Idaho to Leo Rudger and Nona Watson Clawson.
Ron attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, working with sonar and anti-submarine warfare. He later graduated from Southwestern College in Chula Vista, CA.
Ron met and married Nancy Taylor. Their union brought them two children: Tom and Leslie. Ron later married Adelle Hardy and they had two daughters together: Megan and Morgan. They later divorced. In his later years, Ron was a gentleman bachelor who was fortunate to have been blessed with love and meaningful relationships.
After retiring from the Navy in 1977, Ron got involved with Real Estate. He owned American Heritage Realtors before joining Voigt Davis until his retirement in 2021. Ron was highly involved and influential in the real estate industry. He served as the Local Board of Realtors President two years, 1987 President of Idaho REALTORSO, State REALTORO OF THE YEAR, and was a Governor-appointed member of the Idaho Real Estate Commission for eight years. He served as President of the Chamber of Commerce in Idaho Falls and was a Rigby City Councilman. He was a mentor to numerous realtors during his career and helping others get their start was always a high priority for Ron.
Ron was a social butterfly. He enjoyed golfing and supporting the arts in our community. Attending shows at the Colonial Theater with his friends and family was one of his favorite past times. He could often be found dancing in the aisles and enthusiastically cheering on performers. Ron lit up a room when he entered as he was often considered the "life of the party." He loved his friends and family with all his heart.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Clawson and Nona Toomer; former wife, Nancy Clawson, and brothers-in-law, Bob McCullough and Theron Jardine. He is survived by his children Tom (Celeste) Clawson, Leslie (Jeff) Janshen, Megan Russell, Morgan Clawson and sisters Shirley McCullough, Betty (Rick) Miles, Nancy Jardine, and Tammy (Mike) Kinghorn; and brother Richard (Trudy) Clawson; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Ron on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. The family will meet with friends and family members for lunch immediately following the ceremony before departing for the Little Butte Cemetery in Annis for internment. Feel free to join us as we raise a no-host toast to Ron at his favorite "Cheers" bar, the Firehouse Grill, 2891 S. 25th E., Ammon, Idaho between 3:00-3:30.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ron's name to the Idaho Falls Arts Council, 498 A Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, 208-522-0471. Ronald 10/26/1937 - 8/6/2023Clawson
