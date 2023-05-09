Shauna Lanae Clay, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 7, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and her loving family.
Shauna was born September 21, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lyman William Baker and Bernice Emeline Hammer Baker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls.
In 1971, she married Melvin Clay in Pocatello, Idaho. Shauna and Melvin made their home in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with seven children.
She was a Christian and a member of COGIC Church. Shauna enjoyed bowling, playing board games and spending time with her family.
Shauna is survived by her loving children, Laura (Anthony) Manzanares of Idaho Falls, ID, Lucille (Tony) Marquez of Idaho Falls, ID, Robert Clay of Boise, ID, Nancy (Jerome) Clay, Teresa Furniss, Tiffany (Travis) Ricks, and Latasha Clay, all of Idaho Falls, ID; four siblings, Charlotte Baker of Idaho Falls, ID; George (Maxine) Baker of Boise, ID, Dale Baker of Nampa, ID and Sondra Baker of Billings, MT; 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Melvin Clay; and two sisters, Eleanor Peterson and Dora Lindsey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
