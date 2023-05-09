Shauna Clay

Shauna Lanae Clay, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 7, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and her loving family.

Shauna was born September 21, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lyman William Baker and Bernice Emeline Hammer Baker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls.


