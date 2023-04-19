Our beloved mother and friend Tordis (Tordie) Combs passed away Sunday night at the age of 93. She was such a joy to all who knew her, charming, funny, and always seeking to care for those around her. She will be sorely missed by us all.

Tordis (Stokkeland) Combs was born in 1929 in Brusand, Norway. The family soon moved to Hellvik, where Tordis spent her youth. Their idyllic childhood was interrupted by the onset of the Second World War and the German invasion of Norway. The family spent five years of hardship and privation as their home was commandeered for Nazi military use. After the war's end, she embarked on a visit to America in 1951. While working as a nurse in North Dakota, she was introduced to a local man named Don Combs. They were soon engaged, and while Don was on leave from his naval service the couple was married on Christmas Eve of 1953.


