Our beloved mother and friend Tordis (Tordie) Combs passed away Sunday night at the age of 93. She was such a joy to all who knew her, charming, funny, and always seeking to care for those around her. She will be sorely missed by us all.
Tordis (Stokkeland) Combs was born in 1929 in Brusand, Norway. The family soon moved to Hellvik, where Tordis spent her youth. Their idyllic childhood was interrupted by the onset of the Second World War and the German invasion of Norway. The family spent five years of hardship and privation as their home was commandeered for Nazi military use. After the war's end, she embarked on a visit to America in 1951. While working as a nurse in North Dakota, she was introduced to a local man named Don Combs. They were soon engaged, and while Don was on leave from his naval service the couple was married on Christmas Eve of 1953.
Don worked toward an engineering degree in Fargo, where their first two children were born. Upon graduation, Don was offered a job at the I.N.E.L. and moved the family to Idaho Falls, where their third child was born. In 1966 Tordis received her associate's degree in nursing and embarked on a long career embracing every aspect of the profession, including working as an instructor at Ricks College, her alma mater. She left teaching to earn her Bachelor of Nursing degree in 1981. After a brief stint as a nursing home supervisor, she entered yet another phase of her career as an industrial nurse for the Naval Reactors Facility at the I.N.E.L.
Tordis retired from nursing in 1993 and moved with Don to their new home in Victor. Though officially retired from nursing, Tordis served two medical missions to Honduras in her "spare time". Eventual failing health necessitated a move back to Idaho Falls in 2016 and a new residence at Lincoln Court, where she was beloved by staff, residents, and visitors alike. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of April 2, in the company of her son David and his wife Kristi.
Tordis was preceded in death by her father Lars, her mother Rakel, her two brothers Ole and Tore, and her four sisters Solveig, Judith, Lilli and Reidun; her husband Donald and her daughter Valerie.
She is survived by her two sons David and Allen, and by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lincoln Court as well as Symbii hospice for the loving care they bestowed on our mother.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday July 22, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church (455 W. Sunnyside).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ski for Light (sfl.org), the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), or any other worthy charity.
