Bonnie Lou Miller Conger, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on May 31, 2023.
Bonnie was born on March 10, 1950, in Ogden, Utah, to Charles Raymond Miller and Betty Lou Barrow Miller. She attended schools in Ogden and graduated from Ben Lomond High School.
On June 21, 1968, Bonnie married Thomas Conger in Salt Lake City. In the course of their marriage, she lived in Salt Lake City, Fresno, Mesa, Roy, and Idaho Falls. She cherished the role of being a mother and grandmother. Bonnie was known for her kind heart, generous spirit, and unwavering love for her children and grandchildren. She dedicated herself to creating a nurturing and loving home environment, always putting her family’s needs above her own. Her selflessness and devotion were a constant source of inspiration and comfort to those who knew her.
She excelled at the art of crafting. This included having a keen eye for sewing, crocheting, and painting. Many of her handmade items were given as heartwarming gifts. She sometimes sold her crafted items with her sister and niece during farmer’s markets.
Bonnie is survived by her loving daughter, Talana Jones (Zach Jones) of North Ogden, UT; and her devoted son, Jared Conger (Helen Langan) of Salt Lake City; along with her eight adoring grandchildren, Olivia, Jayden, Aaron, Kaylee, Lailie, Karly, Oliver, and Mia. She is also survived by her twin sister, Connie Sue Jensen of Idaho Falls, and her older sister, Debbie Miller of Ogden, UT.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Brian Conger; her ex-husband, Thomas Conger; and her sister, Charlene Miller.
Services to celebrate Bonnie’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Fox Hollow Ward, 2345 West 17th South in Idaho Falls. Bonnie Conger
