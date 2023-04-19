Don "Steve" Cook (87) of Rigby, Idaho, departed this mortal world on Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home. Steve was born July 16, 1935, the oldest child of Don Ford Cook and Clara Greenwood Cook in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Growing up, his family moved every 2 years from farm to farm around Southeastern Idaho. Steve attended many different elementary and middle schools and graduated from Rigby High. Steve joined the Army after High School and served 3 years with the military police in South Korea. He later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western Canada Mission.

Upon his return, Steve married the love of his life, VaLeta Cunningham March 31, 1961, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They lived in Ammon for a few months before moving to Rigby where they settled to raise their family. Steve worked a short time for Wonder Bread as a delivery driver, followed by the Railway Express for 13 years. He then worked for Utah Power and Light for many years, retiring in 1997. His favorite job was serving as the Jefferson County Park and Rodeo Director for 52 years, only retiring at the end of 2021 when his health began to decline.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.