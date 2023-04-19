Don "Steve" Cook (87) of Rigby, Idaho, departed this mortal world on Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home. Steve was born July 16, 1935, the oldest child of Don Ford Cook and Clara Greenwood Cook in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Growing up, his family moved every 2 years from farm to farm around Southeastern Idaho. Steve attended many different elementary and middle schools and graduated from Rigby High. Steve joined the Army after High School and served 3 years with the military police in South Korea. He later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western Canada Mission.
Upon his return, Steve married the love of his life, VaLeta Cunningham March 31, 1961, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They lived in Ammon for a few months before moving to Rigby where they settled to raise their family. Steve worked a short time for Wonder Bread as a delivery driver, followed by the Railway Express for 13 years. He then worked for Utah Power and Light for many years, retiring in 1997. His favorite job was serving as the Jefferson County Park and Rodeo Director for 52 years, only retiring at the end of 2021 when his health began to decline.
Steve was an avid horse lover. Riding since he was 5, Steve felt at home in the saddle. He was a member of the Jefferson County Posse and The National Cutter Racing Association. Steve drove many a chariot here at the local fairgrounds, as well as acting as the announcer in many more. When one of his favorite horses had a foal, he decided to try his hand at training racehorses. This foal, Star Nashville, launched Steve's successful training career which included leading trainer at Pocatello Downs and the Blackfoot fair. In need of a jockey, Steve threw his young sons on a horse and told them to hang on. Thus began many years of Steve taking his sons Don and Lyle to tracks all around Idaho and Montana, but mostly racing at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls.
Steve held numerous callings in the LDS church, including Elders Quorum President, Stake High Councilman, and Bishop of the Garfield 3rd ward. He and VaLeta served as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls temple for many years. Steve's life was full of service to his church, community, and family. He attended every one of his sons' high school football and wrestling matches. He loved spending time with his grandkids, taking them to Yellowstone Park, Palisades, or attending all their activities.
Steve is survived by his wife VaLeta, and his 4 children, Kathy (Doug) Anderson of Rigby, Val (Ricki) of Centerville Utah, and Don (Marcee) and Lyle (Stephanie), both of Eagle, Idaho. Brothers; Tom Cook, Roger Cook and Bruce Cook. Sisters; Sybil Morris, Carolyn Groesbeck and Donna Vadnais. 14 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Gene Cook and Doug Cook.
Services will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1 PM at the East Rigby Stake Center (4021 East 300 North, Rigby, ID 83442). A viewing will be held Friday, April 7th from 6-8 PM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442) and again Saturday prior to services from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm at the church. Interment in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Don 7/16/1935 - 4/3/2023Steve Cook
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.