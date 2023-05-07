Shirley Ann Copeland passed away April 21 in Boise, ID surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born in Borger, Texas September 19, 1934 to Juilian Allen “Pete” Miller and Thelma Cleo Miller. She had one brother, Mickey Miller, and one sister, Sue Miller. She married Carrol Vinson Copeland and they had three children: Mike, Leslie, and Kirk. Shirley and Carrol were divorced a few years before his death. She raised the three Hellfire kids by herself. She sacrificed much for her kids and for others she knew.
Shirley and Carrol moved to Idaho in the early 1960s, and they both worked at the Idaho National Laboratory. Shirley worked at the site library and soon transferred to the bus dispatch office. After a failed attempt at retirement in her early 60s–she was too bored– she went back to work at K-Mart in Idaho Falls and worked there until she was 80-years-old. She had begun working when she was 15 at a theater in Fritch, TX. Her emphasis on work stayed with her kids as they have all worked diligently throughout their lives.
Although they were not wealthy, Shirley managed to save money for travel. She and her sister, Sue, would drive their six kids to Las Vegas to watch the shows at the hotels along the strip. She also loved Hawaii and eventually bought a time-share condominium in Maui. She made many trips to Maui over the years.
She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She had an unforgettable dry wit and her many sacrifices she made for her family and others will always be remembered.
She was greeted in death by her parents, brother, and sister.
Shirely is survived by her three children, two daughters -in-law, Lisa and Gretchen; one son-in-law, Mike Patrick; seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Shirley was an extremely hard-working woman and extraordinary at sacrificing for others. And though she was not rich, she left a wealth of love, character, and integrity for her kids.
She was quite the Shirley.
A remembrance will be held in her honor at 285 Melrose in Idaho Falls at 2:00m on June 3.
