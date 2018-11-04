George Edward Covert, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 31, 2018. George was born in Nampa, Idaho on September 2, 1939. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1957. Joining the National Guard while still in high school, he served on active duty during the Berlin Crisis (1961-1962). He graduated from Boise Junior College in 1963 and from Idaho State University in 1966. George married Marlene Speilman in 1962. He married Delene Curtis Lowther in 1976. George taught science and woodshop at Hawthorne Junior High and Highland High School for 30 years. He initiated the Residential Carpentry class for the Pocatello School District, in which his students built a house each year. George formed his own building business, Covert Construction. Working with his family during summers and after school for over 30 years, he completed forty houses and other projects in the southeastern regions of Idaho. Retirement did not prove the end of George's woodworking skills. He put them to use, creating quality, professional furniture as well as smaller objects of art. His passion for life embraced hard work, dedication, family, and love of the outdoors. A superb fly fisherman, George enjoyed fishing regional streams as well as Montana rivers. He hunted waterfowl from which he made jerky and salami. He trained several Labrador Retrievers in the exhilaration of the hunt and enjoyed them as pets. While backpacking and camping with his family, he taught the children fishing skills and a love of the outdoors. He skied with his family at resorts in the inter-mountain west. George golfed with a group he admired. Retirement also brought time for reading and travel to a dozen different countries. George was admired and deeply loved by his wife Delene Curtis Covert of Pocatello; brother, John (Elaine) Covert of Denver; sister, Carol (Orville) Hartman of Parma; son, David Covert of Idaho Falls; son, Darrell (Janine) Covert of Pocatello; daughter, Nicolle (Tony) Wilson of Orofino; grandchildren, Justin, Ashley, Steven, Samantha, Zen, Amanda, Michael, Jason, Mackenzie, Aubrey, and Dustin as well as 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Fern Covert and son, York Lowther. He left a legacy of laughter and love. A part of him will remain with us forever. There will be a memorial tribute at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 with a lunch to follow at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Rd Pocatello, Idaho. Please join us to share your favorite memory of George. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Portneuf Cancer Center or Signature Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. George 9/2/1939 - 10/31/2018Covert