Richard Paul Craft was born to Lloyd and Margaret Craft on November 26, 1951, in Massachusetts. They moved to California in 1957. He holds fond memories of early years when Richard, his father and his brother Steve, joined a 4x4 jeep club. During high school years, Richard played football, track and was involved in auto shop where he worked on his jeep.
Richard SSGT, was a third generation Air Force Veteran. He worked on the SR-71 Blackbird and many other airplane's hydraulics and diesel engines. Richard earned an associates degree and diesel mechanics and later bought and ran a manufacturing company.
Richard was a kind and generous man. He helped many in need, gave to the poor and assisted the community throughout his life. Richard also lovingly took care of his mother during the last few years of her life.
Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1984 and president of the Knights of Columbus for two years.
He never missed a chance to tell a good joke. He loved gardening, collecting coins, woodworking, working on cars, barbecuing anything, especially ribs. He enjoyed being in the jeep club, climbing steep hills and huge rocks in his own jeep.
Richard leaves his siblings Dennis, Steve and Nancy, nephew Curtis, daughter Michele, two grand children and three great grandchildren. He enjoyed being "Grandpa Great" to all of his great grand-kids.
He passed peacefully at home August 18, 2023. Richard will be greatly missed.
A Rosary will be held Monday, August 28, 2023, at 6:00 PM at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home.
Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Christ the King Church on Woodruff. Military Honors Ceremony at Fields Memorial Cemetery on Yellowstone. Richard 11/26/1951 - 8/18/2023Paul Craft
