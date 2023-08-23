Richard Craft

Richard Paul Craft was born to Lloyd and Margaret Craft on November 26, 1951, in Massachusetts. They moved to California in 1957. He holds fond memories of early years when Richard, his father and his brother Steve, joined a 4x4 jeep club. During high school years, Richard played football, track and was involved in auto shop where he worked on his jeep.

Richard SSGT, was a third generation Air Force Veteran. He worked on the SR-71 Blackbird and many other airplane's hydraulics and diesel engines. Richard earned an associates degree and diesel mechanics and later bought and ran a manufacturing company.


