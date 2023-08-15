Opal Ranee Craig, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Eagle, Idaho.
Opal was born on December 4, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Dean and Etta Nelson Bodily. She grew up in the Iona area and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1957. She went on to study at Ricks College.
On September 7, 1961, she married David Edward Craig in the Salt Lake City Temple. Three boys were born into this union: Steve, Doug, and Jon. She had long missed her husband Dave, who passed away on January 23, 1992. She lived most of her life in Idaho Falls, where she worked part-time as a medical receptionist for Dr. George Brown.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout her life, she served faithfully in multiple church callings including her calling as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She served as a hospital volunteer at EIRMC and as an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. In her spare time, she loved to watch BYU sports and read.
Opal found great joy in celebrating life's special events with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons: Doug (Kaylene) Craig of Meridian, Idaho, and Jon (Sheri) Craig of Eagle, Idaho; her brother, Larry Bodily of Wendell, Idaho; her sisters: Marcene Larsen of Salt Lake City, Utah, Shirlene Bird of Iona, Idaho, and Shauna (Wallace) Cummings of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her daughter-in-law, Julie Craig of Liberty Lake, Washington; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Craig; her son, Stephen Craig; her parents: Dean and Etta Bodily; her brother, Verdean Bodily; and her sister, Colleen Hinckley.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Interment will be at the Iona Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Opal 12/4/1938 - 8/10/2023Ranee Craig
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.