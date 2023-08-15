Opal Craig

Opal Ranee Craig, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Eagle, Idaho.

Opal was born on December 4, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Dean and Etta Nelson Bodily. She grew up in the Iona area and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1957. She went on to study at Ricks College.


