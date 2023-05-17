Vernell WestbrookCrumbaugh

On May 5, 2023, Vernell Westbrook Crumbaugh of Nampa, ID, passed away. She was born June 26, 1938, to Walter Westbrook and Nancy Smith in Hickman, KY. She is the wife of the late Louard Crumbaugh Jr. and is survived by her son Louard Crumbaugh III; daughter Robin F. Ragland; grandchildren Louard Crumbaugh IV, Ruhia B. Crumbaugh, Sophia B. Fierro, Salem K. Ragland, and Benjamin C. Ragland; great-grandchildren Leonidas E. Fierro, Louard Crumbaugh V, Layla T. Crumbaugh, and Bentley C. Ragland; and remaining siblings Lloyd Westbrook, Michael Westbrook, Beverly Odom, Linda Martin, Tammy Westbrook, and Latecia Caldwell.

She graduated from Lincoln Institute of Kentucky and achieved a Bachelor's degree from Kentucky State University in Home Economics and was a sorority sister of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Beta Zeta chapter. She obtained a Master's degree in ESL at the age of 64 from Boise State University. After being stationed in multiple locations throughout the U.S. during her husband's Naval service, they settled in Idaho Falls where she taught at Claire E. Gale Jr. High for 23 years and later worked as a substitute teacher in Nampa until she retired. She and Louard owned and operated the Smokehouse Pit BBQ in Idaho Falls for 8 years.


