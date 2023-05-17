On May 5, 2023, Vernell Westbrook Crumbaugh of Nampa, ID, passed away. She was born June 26, 1938, to Walter Westbrook and Nancy Smith in Hickman, KY. She is the wife of the late Louard Crumbaugh Jr. and is survived by her son Louard Crumbaugh III; daughter Robin F. Ragland; grandchildren Louard Crumbaugh IV, Ruhia B. Crumbaugh, Sophia B. Fierro, Salem K. Ragland, and Benjamin C. Ragland; great-grandchildren Leonidas E. Fierro, Louard Crumbaugh V, Layla T. Crumbaugh, and Bentley C. Ragland; and remaining siblings Lloyd Westbrook, Michael Westbrook, Beverly Odom, Linda Martin, Tammy Westbrook, and Latecia Caldwell.
She graduated from Lincoln Institute of Kentucky and achieved a Bachelor's degree from Kentucky State University in Home Economics and was a sorority sister of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Beta Zeta chapter. She obtained a Master's degree in ESL at the age of 64 from Boise State University. After being stationed in multiple locations throughout the U.S. during her husband's Naval service, they settled in Idaho Falls where she taught at Claire E. Gale Jr. High for 23 years and later worked as a substitute teacher in Nampa until she retired. She and Louard owned and operated the Smokehouse Pit BBQ in Idaho Falls for 8 years.
As a member of the Baha'i Faith, she served on several Local Spiritual Assemblies, attended international conferences and training sessions, pioneered in China for 3 months and went on her Pilgrimage. Vernell and Louard served for 2.5 years at the Baha'i World Center in Haifa Israel.
Vernell enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, fishing, reading and writing poetry, singing, bowling, spending time with family and friends and even a stranger. She traveled to Mexico, China, Spain, Canada, Panama, and four countries in Africa. She taught canning as a Master canner, cooking, and was part of several quilting circles. She was a Court appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteer as well as serving on the Silver Sage Girl Scout council, a Gold Coat member of the Chamber of Commerce in I.F., volunteered for the Women's Fitness Celebration for many years in Boise, and was a member of the Nampa Valley Grange #131.
The family would especially like to thank Jacqueline Richards, Linda Montgomery, Helen Thorpe, and Barbara Whitback for being there after dad passed and to her grandchildren Louard Crumbaugh IV, Sophia and Joey Fierro, and Salem Ragland for diligently taking care of her on a weekly basis.
The service will be Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 10:00am at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise Idaho 83714. To offer condolences, go to Relyea Funeral Chapel's site at relyeafuneralchapel.com. Vernell 6/26/1938 - 5/5/2023Westbrook Crumbaugh
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.