Douglas Owen Cutler,75, passed at his home, in Idaho Falls, on July 31, 2023, after a very long journey through dementia.
Born June 25,1948, in Ogden, Utah, to Lowell and Marelda H. Cutler. Raised in North Ogden, he graduated from Weber High School in 1966. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Atlantic States 1967-1969.
He married Darla Dodd on September 17, 1971, in the Salt Lake Temple. Adding along the way, two girls and three boys, forming this family unit.
Doug said he was a "Jack of all trades-Master of None" but he could build, wire, plumb, landscape and solve automotive issues. His kids took great pride in saying "My dad can do that!" He was able to be a teacher as he passed his skills on and taught his kids a strong work ethic.
In 1989, he led his family on a "Lehi Type Experience" to Island Park, Idaho. Learned a lot about self, family, agency and choices, and the reality of a Divine Plan. He met a lot of amazing people and learned to appreciate even the toughest of experiences.
Doug had three major goals. He wanted to start a project from its very beginning and then maintain building, equipment, and area. This he was able to do as the Island Park Hydro Electric Plant Operator from 1994-2012. He helped wire the project and then was hired and served on call 24/7 with 30-minute response time. Most outages happened during the harsh winter season and mostly after 1:00 a.m. Challenging elements were faced with impressive courage and dedication.
He dreamed of building a log home from scratch and was able to harvest, mill and then build an amazing, beautiful home. With teamwork and sacrifice, the family helped Doug realize his childhood goal. There were many "Tender Mercies" that were witnessed and showed that Jesus Christ is in the details of our lives.
Doug wanted to be a good father and husband. He was friendly, steady, dependable, and willing to share and help with whatever, whoever, and wherever was needed. He was active in his membership of his church. Ever grateful for his blessings and thankful for opportunities to learn and grow. He liked to explore what was on the other side of the mountain and now will search for a higher realm on his journey Home.
Doug is survived by wife, Darla Cutler; and two sons, Cody Cutler and Daniel (Kimberly) Cutler, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughters, Becky (Brent) Darrington of Dallas, Oregon; and Karie Lee (Ryan) Jones of Rexburg, Idaho; nineteen grandchildren, "Much Loved Sneaky Comb Snatchers"; and one great-grandchild; his sister, Carolyn (Alan) Curtis of Lubbock, Texas; and brother, Alan (Sue) Cutler of Centerville, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Bruce (Dawn) Cutler. Also, his son, Lance Brett Cutler; and granddaughter, Hazel Kimberly Cutler.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Woods Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery.
Our family would like to thank Solace Hospice for their kind, considerate loving ways with Doug.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.