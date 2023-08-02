Douglas Cutler

Douglas Owen Cutler,75, passed at his home, in Idaho Falls, on July 31, 2023, after a very long journey through dementia.

Born June 25,1948, in Ogden, Utah, to Lowell and Marelda H. Cutler. Raised in North Ogden, he graduated from Weber High School in 1966. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Atlantic States 1967-1969.


