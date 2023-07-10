Gregory Cyronek

Gregory Thomas Cyronek, beloved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend, 35, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away July 4, 2023.

Gregory was born August 31, 1987, in Bangor, WA, to John G. Cyronek and Susan S. Bohr Cyronek. Greg was a gentle soul with a heart for animals. As a boy he was curious and creative. If he wasn't out exploring, you could find him building legos with his dog by his side. He was a lifetime animal lover.


