Gregory Thomas Cyronek, beloved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend, 35, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away July 4, 2023.
Gregory was born August 31, 1987, in Bangor, WA, to John G. Cyronek and Susan S. Bohr Cyronek. Greg was a gentle soul with a heart for animals. As a boy he was curious and creative. If he wasn't out exploring, you could find him building legos with his dog by his side. He was a lifetime animal lover.
Greg grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, he attended Skyline High School and graduated from Westview High School. Greg wanted to travel and he liked meeting new people. Sales was a natural fit for him. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. Greg also spent time drafting new ideas for machinery. He was an inventor at heart.
After high school, Gregory sold security systems and solar energy systems. He traveled to many parts of US. A nature enthusiast, Greg liked to visit the desert and diverse terrains across the country. His favorite place, though, was in the mountains.
He was a car enthusiast his entire life. He loved racing and took great pride in his Corvette. He attended car shows with his dad and loved to tinker with engines and machines. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. For Greg, life was best lived in the fast lane.
He was a Christian. Greg often felt he had a special spiritual connection to the world around him. He found God in nature and animals. As he got older, he spent as much time as possible camping and being outdoors. Greg never missed a sunset and reminded all of us to take the time to appreciate the beauty of the natural world in front of us.
He enjoyed spending time on photography, shooting, and camouflage design on guns and other items. His creative nature served him in many areas of his life from sales to cars to invention and art. Greg was also a patriot. He enjoyed studying the history and battles of WWI and WWII. He was always proud of the legacy of military service by his family and others. He loved this country and the unique and special beauty of Idaho.
Gregory is survived by his loving family. His father, John G. Cyronek, mother, Susan S. Cyronek of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Jessica (Anthony) Burns of Weston, FL, nephews Andrew and Aaron Burns, and sister, Tiffany Cyronek of Seattle, WA.
The family will visit with family and friends from 6 to 8 pm at Wood Funeral Home in Idaho Falls on July 12th, 2023. A family service and burial in Alta, WY will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Fremont County Search and Rescue or the Bonneville Humane Society.
