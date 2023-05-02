Teresa Ann MontellaDahle

Teresa Ann Montella Dahle 70, peacefully passed away on Thursday morning, April 27, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Teresa was born July 31, 1952 in Monticello, Utah to Frank "Bo" and Afton Montella. She was their 4th of 6 children and adored her siblings. She was raised in Blanding, Utah where her childhood days were filled with running around barefoot, collecting pine nuts, playing softball, dancing for the Broncetts drill team at San Juan High School and jeeping in the Canyonlands. After high school, she decided to attend Utah State University. Teresa was outgoing and social. Her first Halloween in Logan, she met and fell in love with a tall handsome young man, Joseph Dahle, at a college Halloween social up the canyon. On Aug. 6, 1971 they were married in the Logan LDS Temple. This is where Teresa developed her love for Halloween and is known to throw the best Halloween parties. She invited all to trunk or treat down her lane and her costumes were always the best.


