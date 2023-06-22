Glenn Dalling

Glenn "W" Dalling, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Sugar City, Idaho. Born June 17, 1930, in Sugar City, Idaho, to William Ricks Dalling and Sarah Ethel Orme Dalling, Glenn spent his early childhood helping with his family beef and dairy cows, horses, sheep and turkeys, hauling hay, and working in the sugar beets. He graduated from Sugar-Salem High School where he excelled in football and basketball.

He met Dorothy Heileson after he saw her perform in a one-act play at the Sugar-Salem Auditorium. They were married November 2, 1949 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They enjoyed a marriage full of support, devotion, and loyalty for over 69 years before she passed away in 2018.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.