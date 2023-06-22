Glenn "W" Dalling, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Sugar City, Idaho. Born June 17, 1930, in Sugar City, Idaho, to William Ricks Dalling and Sarah Ethel Orme Dalling, Glenn spent his early childhood helping with his family beef and dairy cows, horses, sheep and turkeys, hauling hay, and working in the sugar beets. He graduated from Sugar-Salem High School where he excelled in football and basketball.
He met Dorothy Heileson after he saw her perform in a one-act play at the Sugar-Salem Auditorium. They were married November 2, 1949 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They enjoyed a marriage full of support, devotion, and loyalty for over 69 years before she passed away in 2018.
He participated in church basketball and qualified with his team 11 consecutive years for the All Church Tournament. They made it to the championship one year, earned the sportsmanship award one year, he was named the MVP one year, and held the scoring record of 28 points in a game for many years.
Glenn's professional life started at Sugar-Salem where he coached, taught and became principal before he left after 13 years. He really enjoyed his team that won the state championship in 1962.
He then took a job as assistant basketball coach as Ricks College where he also taught health and physical education. He was the head coach for 13 years and as Athletic Director for 14
years. During 11 of those years, he served as the Region 18 National Junior College Director and 3 years as the Chairman of the National Football Committee.
He retired from Ricks College in 1995, but continued to work with his wife on their cattle ranch in Hamer. He was a 2015 Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame inductee. Glenn served as a school board member 1 4-year term and as mayor for 15 years. He served on the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce Board and as President of Madison Economics Partners. He enjoyed giving back to the community that was so good to help him get started in his professional life.
Glenn was a life-long active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as Bishop and many other callings but particularly loved serving as the Marriage and Family Relations teacher with his wife for 14 years. Along with his wife, Glenn served a LDS CES mission to Bismarck, North Dakota. Together, they served as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple before and after their mission, in the North Dakota Bismarck Temple, and in the Rexburg Temple.
Glenn is survived by his nine children, David (Theressa) of Hamer, ID; Jerry (Nina), of Sugar City; Brent (Laurel) of Hamer; Katherine (Alan) Anderson of Arimo, ID; Rodney (Denise) of Wilford, ID; Merrill (Rosalie) of Axtell, UT; Merrilee (Roger) Hiatt, of Salem, ID; Rebecca (Lance) Lindley, of Iona, ID; and Jared (Trish) of Hamer, and his sister, Elva. Glenn and Dorothy
have 58 grandchildren and 185 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, sister Vola, and brothers Lyle, John, Lynn and Val, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held under the direction of Bishop Glade Pinnock of the Sugar 2nd ward at the LDS (Gray) Church located at 6 Teton Ave at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023.
A viewing will be Friday evening, June 23, 2023, at Flamm Funeral Home, in Rexburg, from 6:30-8 and from 9:30-10:30 at the church before the service.
Please consider contributions to your favorite charity in honor of Glenn. The family would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice, Merrilee, Rebecca, Katie, and other caregivers for their special care.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.flammfh.com Glenn 6/17/1930 - "W" 6/21/2023Dalling
