Mildred Winona Davies Haymond, 88, of Ammon, passed away July 5, 2023, at Morningstar Senior Living in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Mildred, was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice, Morningstar Senior Living, and her loving family.
Mildred was born August 25, 1934, in Duchesne, Utah, to Franklin Dee Davies and Mildred Winona Fietkau Davies. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her family moved to Mapleton, Utah, where she attended school and met Welby Dean Haymond who became her lifelong companion and husband when they married on November 12, 1948. As a young couple, they lived with either of their parents for a time until Dean began working road crews. Mildred faithfully followed him around Utah and Nevada, living in a trailer during the week and raising three children, LaDean, Christine, and Davie Haymond. After a few years living in Las Vegas while Dean worked for the Atomic Energy Commission, Mildred and Dean moved to Idaho Falls. There, Mildred fulfilled her lifelong dream of owning a store, Fashion Fabrics, a venture that grew to multiple stores across southeastern Idaho. Together, Dean and Mildred fulfilled Dean's lifelong dream of owning a cabin, purchasing the small log cabin on I.P. Bills Island in Island Park, Idaho, that grew to become a foundation for building memories, close family ties, and creating a place that would provide a family gathering spot for over half a century.
Mildred enjoyed sewing and beading, making numerous beautiful artistic pieces over the years, sharing her talents and serving others in love and kindness. She loved to travel in their motorhome with Dean, attending rallies across the West, and making friends at every turn. Most of all, Mildred loved to serve her family, for whom she was a rock and comfort to all.
Mildred is survived by her daughters, LaDean (Roger) Egan of Inkom, ID and Christine Nelson of Idaho Falls; son, Davie Earl (Marline) Haymond of Mesa, AZ; nine grandchildren, Shane (Donna) Egan of Kaysville, UT, Tisha Rothdeutsch of Layton, UT, Ashley Egan of Lindon, UT, Howard (Katie) Egan of Clearfield, UT, Natalie (Eric) Beck of Idaho Falls, Teryn (Jason) Gunderson of Idaho Falls, Shaila (Scott) Pew of Mesa AZ, and Creed (Kelsey) Haymond of Lone Tree, CO; as well as 24 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Winona Davies; husband, Dean Haymond; son-in-law, Mark C Nelson; granddaughter, Karlee Haymond; grandsons, Nathan Christian Nelson (survived by wife, Tracey), Aaron Mark Nelson (survived by wife, Lana), and Jordan Glenn Nelson (survived by wife, Rachel); sister, Audrey Davies; and brothers, Eugene F, Verl Dee, Kirk L., Lyle E., and Russel G. Davies.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Coronado Stake Center, 2055 Coronado Street in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Friday, July 21, 2023, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mildred 8/25/1934 - 7/5/2023Davies Haymond
