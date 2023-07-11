Mildred Winona Davies Haymond, 88, of Ammon, passed away July 5, 2023, at Morningstar Senior Living in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Mildred, was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice, Morningstar Senior Living, and her loving family.

Mildred was born August 25, 1934, in Duchesne, Utah, to Franklin Dee Davies and Mildred Winona Fietkau Davies. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her family moved to Mapleton, Utah, where she attended school and met Welby Dean Haymond who became her lifelong companion and husband when they married on November 12, 1948. As a young couple, they lived with either of their parents for a time until Dean began working road crews. Mildred faithfully followed him around Utah and Nevada, living in a trailer during the week and raising three children, LaDean, Christine, and Davie Haymond. After a few years living in Las Vegas while Dean worked for the Atomic Energy Commission, Mildred and Dean moved to Idaho Falls. There, Mildred fulfilled her lifelong dream of owning a store, Fashion Fabrics, a venture that grew to multiple stores across southeastern Idaho. Together, Dean and Mildred fulfilled Dean's lifelong dream of owning a cabin, purchasing the small log cabin on I.P. Bills Island in Island Park, Idaho, that grew to become a foundation for building memories, close family ties, and creating a place that would provide a family gathering spot for over half a century.


