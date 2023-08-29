Our family is heartbroken to announce that Wacy Joe DeCora, 32, of Moscow, ID departed this earth on August 13, 2023, following one last adventure on the Snake River in his prized jet boat.
Summarizing someone's entire life in just a few paragraphs is akin to capturing the vastness of an ocean within a small jar; yet it is a challenge we find staring us in the face.
February 15, 1991, witnessed the rising sun and the birth of Wacy, a day that added a touch of brightness to the world. From that day forward, Wacy blessed his family with his curious, wild spirit. He spent much of his time worrying his mother and antagonizing his sisters, though somehow, he kept them doting on his every move. His earliest adventures took place throughout Idaho, particularly in Salmon and Idaho Falls. An independent and vibrant personality from the beginning, Wacy was immediately fascinated with machines and started taking things apart when he was only 4 years old. Pieces of household gadgets and parts of toys constantly littered the floor of his childhood bedroom. His wild side was best tamed by giving him any engine or machine to tinker with, which were luckily abundantly available on his family's ranch in Salmon. This drive to understand the workings of the world persisted into adulthood as he flourished at his profession of being a mechanic and jack of all trades, master of most. He was the self-proclaimed "6.0 Ford Diesel pro" but there was truly nothing he couldn't repair.
There were few times in his life when Wacy didn't have a loyal dog at his side. He had a unique way with all animals, and could make a horse do damn near anything he wanted it to. Growing up, Grandpa Jim and Wacy bonded over working the cattle ranch. Wacy rode for the brand and was instilled with true cowboy values. He was gritty, rugged, and resilient from birth, fearless and courageous to his core, and had a "talk less, say more" attitude. Throughout his life, Wacy was faced with more trials and tribulations than was fair for one person, yet he came out the other side always surprising those around him with his unwavering strength and hardiness. Wacy had one of the most adventurous spirits you could ever have the pleasure of experiencing. He greeted most mornings by researching and reading about historical explorers and famous discoveries. Wacy was very passionate about the history of humanity and invention and loved sharing what he learned.
His heart belonged to the coast, though he never had the chance to call it home. He and Brianna, along with their friends, relished their adventures exploring, boating, and crabbing in Alsea Bay, OR. His more relaxed hobbies included reading, country dancing, and fishing. He had also recently found a passion for all things sewing from buying, repairing, and selling antique sewing machines to creating wonderful gifts for his loved ones. Wacy loved Hawaiian shirts, funny tshirts, and always had old country music playing. He was a man of eclectic tastes and phenomenal style whose quirky nature always made us smile.
On November 11, 2022, Wacy married the love of his life, Brianna, in a private ceremony in Waldport, Oregon. Their time together was filled with love, patience, and as many adventures as time allowed. Time spent together was usually time spent outdoors. Whether camping, boating, fishing, or sitting on their porch; they were a picture of true love and commitment. They had recently purchased a house in Moscow, Idaho and were in the process of building it into their home.
Wacy inherited the Skinner brand of humor and could make anyone laugh with any one of his wild stories or quick-witted comments. His memorable sayings were as numerous as his friends. No matter the amount of time spent with him you were sure to come away with a memory and a story to boot. He was a dear and loyal friend to many, a devoted father when provided the chance.
He was welcomed to his eternal home by his mother, Andrea, his grandfather, Jim, his cousin, Lincoln, and his dear dog Annie. Wacy leaves behind his wife, Brianna; his daughter, Reho Clementine DeCora; his siblings Brittney (Cody), Mikenna (Ken), Ashleigh (Nick), Jimi (Jeramie), Charlee (Dustin), Angus, Brittney (Gabe), and Tiffany (Mike). He is also survived by his grandmothers, Shirley and Judy; his step-dad Rick (Brittany); his in-laws LeaAnn & Brad Frazee; his father, Calvin; countless nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends; and his beloved hound dog, John Wayne.
Words fail to express how deeply Wacy will be missed. His memory will forever remain in our hearts.
Wacy's family wishes to thank everyone who aided in the efforts to bring him home. The unfailing kindness and generosity of this community will never be forgotten. A celebration of Wacy's life will be held on September 10th from 12-3pm at the Vista House in Lewiston, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family online at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
"Everything that has existed, lingers in the Eternity." -Agatha Christie Wacy 2/15/1991 - 8/13/2023J DeCora
