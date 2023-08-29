Wacy DeCora

Our family is heartbroken to announce that Wacy Joe DeCora, 32, of Moscow, ID departed this earth on August 13, 2023, following one last adventure on the Snake River in his prized jet boat.

Summarizing someone's entire life in just a few paragraphs is akin to capturing the vastness of an ocean within a small jar; yet it is a challenge we find staring us in the face.


